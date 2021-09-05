David Robinson: The extra $300 in unemployment benefits is ending. It won't end the worker shortage.

Likewise, nine states and the District of Columbia that kept the supplemental unemployment benefits in place had statistically significant drops in unemployment during the same period, indicating that other factors are likely influencing the labor market, economists said.

Another study released last month used data from Earnin, a wage tracking app, that found that only one of every eight workers who had lost their jobless benefits had found a new position by August. The study also found that the workers losing jobless benefits replaced only 7% of that income through job-related earnings. The shift led to a 20% drop in spending.

The immigrant pool is drying up

A big reason why Buffalo’s population grew over the past decade is because of the influx of immigrants – creating a pool of workers that companies tapped into to fill their open positions. The city added a little more than 17,000 residents from 2010 to 2020, and all of that came from the nearly 21,000 people of Asian and Hispanic heritage who moved to Buffalo, according to new Census data.

But Trump-era restrictions on immigration during the final four years of the decade slowed the flow of new workers, compounding the squeeze employers already were feeling, especially for entry-level jobs.

“We forget about immigration,” Floss said. “We went for three or four years, where a lot of what would have been new immigrants that never showed up. And particularly in Western New York, where we have one of the larger refugee population, they would be taking these kinds of jobs."

