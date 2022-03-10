David Robinson: Signs of progress for the Buffalo Niagara job market, but uncertainty looms

There are hopeful signs that the Buffalo Niagara region has shaken off the stagnation in hiring that held back the local job market for most of last year.

But there’s also cause for discouragement in the January jobs report Thursday from the State Labor Department. Revised data, based on more complete employment reports from companies, shows that the region still has nearly 36,000 fewer jobs than at the start of the pandemic – a much bigger gap than the initial reports indicated.

So our recovery is gaining some much-needed momentum. That’s good.

But the hole we’re in is deeper than we initially thought. That’s bad.

And it’s not at all clear whether the region’s job market will be able to sustain the uptick in hiring that took hold in November and continued into January. During those three months, the region has added 11,000 jobs – as many as it did during the 10 months from January to October last year.

“It’s more promising to see that the gains were in the latter half of the year,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.