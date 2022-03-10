David Robinson: Signs of progress for the Buffalo Niagara job market, but uncertainty looms

There are hopeful signs that the Buffalo Niagara region has shaken off the stagnation in hiring that held back the local job market for most of last year.
But there’s also cause for discouragement in the January jobs report Thursday from the State Labor Department. Revised data, based on more complete employment reports from companies, shows that the region still has nearly 36,000 fewer jobs than at the start of the pandemic – a much bigger gap than the initial reports indicated.
So our recovery is gaining some much-needed momentum. That’s good.
But the hole we’re in is deeper than we initially thought. That’s bad.
And it’s not at all clear whether the region’s job market will be able to sustain the uptick in hiring that took hold in November and continued into January. During those three months, the region has added 11,000 jobs – as many as it did during the 10 months from January to October last year.
“It’s more promising to see that the gains were in the latter half of the year,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.
There are reasons to be optimistic. The Omicron wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has run its course. Mask mandates are coming off. Companies, like M&T Bank, that had been almost entirely remote during the pandemic, are slowly starting to bring workers back to the office.
That return to more normal times is a good sign. Consumers may be more comfortable to go to a show or out to dinner. With restrictions easing, summer travel this year may be more like it was before the pandemic.
“We’re starting to clear out the pandemic factors, and that’s a good thing,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo.
But there also are reasons to be wary. Many of the hurdles facing the region’s businesses remain – and new ones are looming more serious.
Inflation is spiking, hitting an annual rate of almost 8% last month. Higher prices – and the surge in gasoline prices that wasn’t even part of the latest inflation report – mean consumers have less money for discretionary things like dining out. Prolonged inflation could lead to scaled-back vacations or put-off home improvements – all things that would slow the broader economy and put a damper on hiring.
“There are still a lot of things that have to be flushed out as the economy adjusts,” said Fred Floss, a SUNY Buffalo State economist.
“Are people going to feel poorer?” he asked. “People are going to have to adjust their budgets.”
For now, it’s still hard to hire workers. Roughly 6 of every 7 local companies that took part in a Buffalo Niagara Partnership survey last fall said they had open jobs that they haven’t been able to fill.
Support Local Journalism
Even though the region still has 6% fewer jobs than it did before Covid, the number of workers who don’t have a job and are looking for one is 17% lower than it was back then.
So there now are fewer workers chasing more open jobs – a vastly different dynamic than employers are used to.
“There always used to be more people than jobs,” said Dottie Gallagher, the Partnership’s president.
Not anymore.
The challenge, Glass said: “How do we get people off the sidelines.”
Today’s shifting market forces may be starting to push some workers who were on the fence about joining the job hunt to jump in.
The hiring crunch is giving workers more leverage to negotiate better pay. The average weekly wage – which reflects hourly pay rates, as well as how many hours are worked – rose by 3.8% during the first three quarters of 2021, after jumping by more than 8% in 2020.
That wage increase also has been one reason why so many jobs aren’t being filled.
The job data doesn’t differentiate between part-time and full-time jobs, and the higher wages likely mean that some workers who previously held two or three part-time jobs now are able to make ends meet with one or two.
But higher inflation also means those higher wages don’t buy nearly as much. That could push some of those workers to take on another part-time job.
“With the higher wages, they might have been able to get away with it,” Glass said. “Maybe now they can’t.”
Older workers also are retiring in greater numbers, emboldened by a strong stock market that fattened their retirement savings accounts. Now that stock prices are dropping, some may decide to go back to work – at least part time – to shore up their sagging nest eggs.
“How do we get people out of retirement? Inflation is one way. Higher wages are another,” Glass said.
So there are competing forces at work as the Buffalo Niagara job market has put its once-stalled recovery into low gear.
Inflation and sinking stock prices could help ease the worker shortage by prodding more people to look for a job. That would be good.
But those same factors will weaken the overall economy, so there’s no guarantee that consumers won’t start cutting back and companies won’t turn cautions about filling all of those vacant positions.
“It’s unclear which of those competing forces are going to dominate,” Golebiewski said. “I’m not really sure whether to be optimistic or pessimistic.”