David Robinson: Riverbend equipment sale is another Buffalo Billion disappointment

Workers toiling in a Niagara County warehouse Wednesday were wrapping up work to scrap nearly $22 million in equipment purchased years ago by the state to make solar panels at the Riverbend factory in Buffalo.
Those parts headed to the recycling bin were part of more than $207 million in equipment purchased by the state years ago for the Riverbend factory that is being sold off or scrapped because it isn’t needed, according to the state agency that now oversees the Riverbend project.
That works out to more than 85% of the $239 million that the state spent on equipment for the Riverbend project.
The sale and scrapping of the Riverbend equipment is the latest – and most costly – example of how portions of the Buffalo Billion’s bold vision for revamping the region’s economy has fallen short of its lofty goals, first outlined almost eight years ago.
As an economic development program, the highest-profile silver bullet projects in Buffalo Billion have had some costly disappointments and been a victim of overhyped expectations. If Tesla meets its target of having 1,460 jobs by the end of this year, the state subsidies will equal more than $650,000 per job.
Rather than the place-building approach preferred by Howard Zemsky, who played a big role in crafting the region's economic development plan before the Buffalo Billion came along, the signature projects pushed by the Cuomo administration and SUNY Polytechnic chief Alain Kaloyeros were big budget swings for the fences. In those, the Cuomo administration overpromised, predicting vast spinoff benefits that haven't panned out for the most part.
But the Buffalo Billion also has had success. 43North, one of the smallest parts of the initiative, has jump-started the region's entrepreneurial sector – one of the goals of the Zemsky-backed development plan. It's already yielded the region's first unicorn – a startup with a valuation of $1 billion or more – in online auto auction firm ACV Auctions, the winner in 43North's second competition.
It also was a success at helping to turn around the Buffalo Niagara region’s collective psyche and help usher in a more upbeat view among residents and business people alike.
That new sense of optimism – and continued state support through the Buffalo Billion II and other programs – has been a significant reason behind the uptick in investment across the region, especially in the city.
Without the Buffalo Billion and the big investments in the region's medical facilities, which also helped usher in the new sense of revival, there probably wouldn't have been a surge in downtown building renovations and new apartments in areas that previously saw little investment. Would developer Douglas Jemal have seen opportunity in the emptied-out Seneca One Tower – and parlayed that interest into other high-profile revival projects?
Building around a hub
At Riverbend, the idea was to create state-owned complexes packed with cutting edge equipment and technology that companies in cutting edge industries would clamor to use because it was too costly to develop on their own.
A green energy hub. A technology hub. A hub for drug development. All paid for by the state to lure sought-after business to build up a downtrodden Buffalo Niagara economy still reeling from the collapse of manufacturing decades earlier.
“These facilities are state-of-the-art,” said Kaloyeros, then the senior vice president and chief executive officer of SUNY Polytechnic Institute and a driving force behind the Buffalo Billion’s silver bullet projects, when the Riverbend initiative was first announced in November 2013. “They’re expensive to maintain. They’re sexy facilities.”
Not anymore.
NY Creates, the state-backed entity that controls the Riverbend equipment, is selling off most of the tools the state purchased. The sale – expected to yield proceeds that are a fraction of the original purchase price – means the safety net for taxpayers doesn’t exist, just as so many other grand visions that were part of the Buffalo Billion have failed to pan out.
The projects – from the solar panel factory at Riverbend, the IBM technology hub and a drug development hub on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus – have largely failed to spawn the spinoff projects the Cuomo administration and Kaloyeros hoped.
Hopes that the projects would create thousands more jobs at suppliers haven’t panned out.
Hopes that the projects would spur a surge in research and development work in green energy and technology jobs haven’t come together.
Hopes that the projects would bring hundreds upon hundreds of high-paying jobs have been watered down by call center work at the IBM hub and Tesla turning the Buffalo plant into a lower-cost site for electronics assembly and high school-level data processing work.
Contract revisions changed goals
An audit by the state Comptroller’s Office released this week criticized Empire State Development for not doing enough to evaluate how effective its economic development programs have been. ESD said it regularly monitors its programs and reports on their effectiveness.
But judging projects, like Riverbend, often involves evaluating them against goals that have changed.
The Riverbend project started out on a much smaller scale involving startups that were developing high-efficiency solar panels and LED lighting. As Silevo’s solar panel business was acquired by SolarCity and then Tesla, the Riverbend project evolved, with LED maker Soraa dropping out.
In a series of contract revisions, the state dropped a provision included in earlier agreements that mandated the creation of another 1,440 jobs at suppliers and service providers for the solar plant. That effectively cut the job impact from the state's $959 million investment in half.
Tesla still is scrambling to meet that target, with openings for more than 50 positions on its website. To try to meet its job target and avoid a $41.2 million penalty, Tesla is making electronic components for its electric vehicle Superchargers and inverters for some of its battery products. It more recently has hired more than 250 people to work on its autonomous driving programs for its electric vehicles, although many of those positions are for data annotation work that only requires a high school diploma.
That's not the same as the solar energy hub that state officials were promising.
Tools will bring in a fraction of cost
The equipment sale repudiates the safety net argument once pushed by Kaloyeros, who was sentenced to 3½ years in jail for a bid-rigging scheme to award the Riverbend construction contract to Buffalo contractor LPCiminelli.
If the solar panel factory flopped, the argument went, the state could recover its investment because it could find another business to move into the state-of-the-art facility.
The reality is much different. The tools that NY Creates is selling will bring in a fraction of what they originally cost, officials said. NY Creates already has sold equipment that cost the state $39 million originally, although it won’t say for how much because it might influence ongoing negotiations.
“We are taking steps to reduce both excess inventory and expenses, which includes selling unneeded tools and equipment,” said spokesman Jason Conwall.
Much of the equipment was ordered in 2015 and 2016, when the plan was for the Buffalo factory to make high-efficiency solar panels. After Tesla bought SolarCity in late 2016, its focus shifted to its solar roof. Its partner, Panasonic, briefly used some of the equipment to make solar panels in Buffalo, but that relationship ended last year as Tesla’s solar panel installations plummeted.
Now, there is little market in the U.S. for solar tools, especially those focused on high-efficiency panels, rather than the low-cost models that dominate the market. Tesla continues to use tools that were bought by the state for $32 million – just 13% of the total equipment purchase.
“We are currently in the process of remarketing tools and equipment in an effort to sell them for the highest possible price and recycling other tools and equipment that are obsolete and have no resale value,” Conwall said.
For taxpayers, that’s no safety net.