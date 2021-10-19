David Robinson: RiverBend equipment sale is a Buffalo Billion disappointment

David Robinson Deputy Business Editor I'm the News' deputy business editor. I grew up in New Hampshire, went to Syracuse University and started working at The News in 1985. Follow David Robinson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Workers toiling in a Niagara County warehouse Wednesday were wrapping up work to scrap nearly $22 million in equipment purchased years ago by the state to make solar panels at the RiverBend factory in Buffalo.

Those parts headed to the recycling bin were part of more than $207 million in equipment purchased by the state years ago for the RiverBend factory. It is being sold off or scrapped because it isn’t needed, according to the state agency that now oversees the RiverBend project.

That works out to more than 85% of the $239 million that the state spent on equipment for the RiverBend project.

The sale and scrapping of the RiverBend equipment is the latest – and most costly – example of how portions of the Buffalo Billion’s bold vision for revamping the region’s economy has fallen short of its lofty goals, first outlined almost eight years ago.

As an economic development program, the highest-profile silver bullet projects in Buffalo Billion have had some costly disappointments and been a victim of overhyped expectations. If Tesla meets its target of having 1,460 jobs by the end of this year, the state subsidies will equal more than $650,000 per job.