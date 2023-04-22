There is a reason why the Buffalo Niagara region’s dismal recovery from the Covid-19 recession doesn’t feel all that terrible.

All you have to do is look at your paycheck.

Total wages across the region have been rising steadily since the pandemic lockdowns began to lift.

So, while the region still hasn’t recovered nearly 13,000 jobs that were lost during the pandemic – and its recovery has been the 10th slowest among the 100 biggest U.S. metro areas – our total wages were back to pre-pandemic levels within a year, and they have kept rising ever since, according to federal wage data.

In fact, the total value of the wages flowing through the Buffalo Niagara region is up about 13% from pre-pandemic levels.

And that has taken a lot of the sting out of the region’s sluggish hiring coming out of the pandemic.

We’re not adding jobs – hiring was flat during August, the state Labor Department reported this week – but people across the region are working, and that has further eased the pain of the jobs shortfall. Unemployment, at 3.4%, is at its lowest levels in well over three decades, and there is plenty of competition among employers for the qualified workers who are looking for a job.

“Jobs are plentiful, and unemployment is very low,” said Jaison Abel, a Federal Reserve Bank of New York economist.

So when you add in rising wages – a function of higher hourly pay and more hours worked as firms remain short-staffed – it acts as a bit of a Band-Aid on the open wound of weak hiring.

There is intense competition for qualified workers, and it has pushed up wages to the point where workers in every major industry in the Buffalo Niagara region now are earning considerably more than they were before Covid-19.

The average weekly wage through the first nine months of last year – the most recent data available – was around $1,150 a week, up about 17% since 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A more timely, but less comprehensive measure of average weekly earnings from the federal government pegs the increase at 3.6% during the 12 months that ended in February – a further sign that pay continues to rise, but not quite as fast as it did during the depths of the pandemic.

Wages are the fuel that powers much of the Buffalo Niagara economy, since consumer spending accounts for almost 70% of all economic activity. Bigger paychecks mean consumers have more to spend, and they’ve been spending ever since the pandemic lockdowns were lifted almost three years ago.

That spending is one reason why inflation has spiked to a 40-year high, with too much demand chasing goods that often were in short supply because of lingering pandemic-related shortages.

“They can make ends meet, even with the higher price levels, because of the higher wages,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

But prices are rising faster than wages. Golebiewski notes that credit card debt hit a record high in February – a sign that consumers may be reaching the end of their budgetary limits and now are taking on debt to keep on spending.

The numbers are striking. Since the pandemic, the region still hasn’t recovered about 2% of the jobs it had before Covid-19.

But total earnings – which reflect not only hourly wages, but the hours an employee works – returned to their pre-pandemic levels within a year and have been growing ever since.

So, if you measure the recovery by total wages, it was pretty much complete two years ago. Workers are earning more than they were, and that is the stuff that builds consumer confidence.

A survey of upstate consumers last month by the Siena Research Institute found that consumer confidence has grown since a summer swoon in 2021. Consumers expect to keep spending, and nearly 40% of New Yorkers think their finances will improve in the coming year, said Don Levy, the institute’s director.

There are a host of reasons why wages are rising, but none is more potent than the difficulty that employers are having finding workers, especially after the pandemic sparked a wave of early retirements among older workers.

Early in the pandemic, the competition for workers forced employers to boost wages to get people to take jobs that required face-to-face interaction. That, coupled with the steady rise in the minimum wage, has contributed to much higher hourly wage rates in low-paying sectors such as leisure and hospitality, where the average weekly wage is up nearly 30% since 2019.

“That brings up the floor,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo.

In other areas, such as manufacturing and construction, the difficulty in hiring skilled workers has led to longer hours and more overtime, boosting the take-home pay of those employees.

Total wages from the region’s factory jobs are about 11% higher than they were before the pandemic, even though the number of manufacturing jobs is only up by a little less than 4%.

Even better, the bright spots in the region’s recovery – manufacturing and construction – are some of the highest-paying occupations across Buffalo Niagara, so the combination of more jobs and higher wages is especially potent.

The Buffalo Niagara region, for instance, has about 20% more manufacturing jobs than the average U.S. metro area – and those jobs pay about 30% more than the national average here, according to the most recent wage data.

Likewise, leisure and hospitality is one of the weak spots in the jobs recovery, with about 9% fewer jobs than before the pandemic. But because of the big jump in hourly pay rates, the total wages that sector’s smaller workforce is earning still is up 14% since 2019.

But the wage growth is only masking some of the pain from the region’s sluggish recovery. If we had regained all of the jobs lost during the pandemic – as the nation, overall, has – there would be even more money from wages coursing through the region’s economy.

And now, Golebiewski sees signs that inflation is squeezing workers, with consumer prices up 17% since the start of the pandemic, outpacing the growth in total wages. Since October, the region added 7,200 jobs, but the labor force hasn’t grown – a sign that even their bigger paychecks aren’t big enough to keep up with rising prices.

“What we’ve been seeing, at least recently, is people going back and taking multiple jobs,” she said.

And that is a sign that the pain-relieving effect of rising wages is starting to wear off.