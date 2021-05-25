David Robinson: More hiring, falling unemployment for Buffalo Niagara region

State and local government jobs still were off by about 4,000 positions in mid-April from their pre-pandemic level, but the flow of federal stimulus money will avert the steep job cuts that some economists feared would be coming and now could lead to the restoration of other positions.

That’s especially good news for the region, because those are among the highest-paying sectors of the Buffalo Niagara economy, and keeping those jobs helps keep consumer spending up across the region.

Consumer confidence – based partly on how secure your paycheck is and whether you’re comfortable going out – will play a big role in determining how fast the recovery goes from here, especially with tourism playing an outsized role in the local job market, economists said.

Even so, part of the challenge will be convincing workers that it is time to ramp up their job search.

There are plenty of reasons why some workers are hesitating. Some are wary of returning to work. Others have child care issues with schools only now returning to in-person classes. Some can get by comfortably on unemployment, especially with the extra $300 in weekly benefits that was part of the stimulus package. And after a decade of wage growth that essentially kept up with inflation, some are looking for better pay to nudge them back to the labor force.