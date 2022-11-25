David Robinson: In the race to recover from Covid job losses, Buffalo Niagara is still behind

Recessions never have been kind to the Buffalo Niagara region – and the one that came with Covid-19 is no different.

The Buffalo Niagara region got hammered when the lockdown hit, losing nearly 1 of every 4 jobs in just two months, while about 1 of every 7 jobs went away nationally. That’s a huge difference, and it was partly due to our dependence on tourism and hard-hit leisure and hospitality sectors. The shutdown of the Canadian border was another big blow.

So we started from a deeper hole than the rest of the country, which means our climb back has been longer and harder. We haven’t done badly, when you consider how far behind we were from the start, said Fred Floss, a SUNY Buffalo State economist.

But more than 2½ years since the pandemic started, we’re still climbing out of that hole, while most of the rest of the country has either climbed out or is close enough to see their way out.

In fact, only three other metro areas – Honolulu, New Orleans and Pittsburgh – have farther to go to regain all the jobs lost during the recession than the Buffalo Niagara region, according to an analysis by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Here, roughly one of every 25 jobs that vanished during the Covid lockdown still hasn’t come back.

That works out to a loss of around 27,000 jobs – and that hurts a lot, especially when you think of each missing job as a salary that isn’t being earned – and subsequently, isn’t being spent.

It’s a sad situation that is all too familiar across upstate New York, where Albany, Rochester and Syracuse all rank in the bottom 12 for their job shortfalls.

“Upstate New York has had fairly sluggish growth, especially over the past year,” said Jaison Abel, a Federal Reserve Bank of New York economist.

Across the country, about half of the 100 biggest metro areas have regained all of their lost jobs. Almost two-thirds have trimmed their shortfall to around 1% or less, the Fed economists found.

Why has Buffalo Niagara struggled to rebound?

For starters, our hole was deeper, so we had farther to climb back.

Then our job growth has come in fits and starts. It stalled out during the spring of 2021, picked up again last fall and then stagnated again this spring through midsummer, picking up again in August before stalling again over the past two months.

“It’s been very choppy,” Floss said.

It also hasn’t helped that the leisure and hospitality sector has struggled to recover across upstate. Across the Buffalo Niagara region, the 14% shortfall in leisure and hospitality jobs is more than double the gap nationally.

The recovery in jobs in the health care sector also has been sluggish. Local jobs in that sector are down 4.6%, while they have more than recovered to pre-pandemic levels across the country and are up by almost 4%.

The 9% job shortfall on the local government level, which includes public schools that are just getting back to normal, is almost three times bigger here than it is nationally, according to seasonally adjusted job data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

“Part of this may be because it’s difficult to find people because there are labor shortages,” said Richard Deitz, a New York Fed economist. “That can restrict growth in a lot of places as well, in addition to there being sort of lackluster demand.”

There’s evidence of that in the region’s unemployment rate, which is hovering around a more than three-decade low of 2.7%. The ironic thing is that our unemployment rate is lower than in some of the metro areas that have had the strongest recoveries.

Our unemployment rate is lower than places like Riverside-San Bernadio, Calif., which has had the nation’s fourth-strongest rebound. It’s better than Dallas, which ranks No. 5, and No. 8 Phoenix. In Fresno, Calif., which has 2% more jobs than before the pandemic – the 29th best recovery – the unemployment rate is more than two full points higher at 5.4%.

“Our unemployment rate is substantially lower than some of the places that have recovered significantly,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

What the Buffalo Niagara region lacks is a sector that has fully recovered and is growing. The best we have are a couple of fairly stable sectors – namely construction and manufacturing – but those also have lagged the nation, although not by a wide margin.

In other words, the strongest parts of the Buffalo Niagara economy have been a source of stability, but in other places, they have been a source of growth.

Construction jobs this summer are about the same as last summer. Manufacturing has been flat since spring. “It’s not really been contributing much in recent months to job growth,” Deitz said.

Those lost jobs have a measurable impact. Federal data released last week showed that personal income growth across the region lagged far behind the national gains during 2021. Personal income – a broad-based measure that includes wages as well as other sources of income from dividends and rent to government benefits – rose by 4% across the Buffalo Niagara region last year, almost half as much as the nationwide increase of 7.5%

Earnings were the fastest-growing part of local incomes, rising by 5.9% as the competition for workers pushed up wages. But that still was less than the 8.1% increase in earnings nationally. Wages and salaries grew by 6.5% as labor shortages gave workers new leverage to seek better pay, and more opportunities to make the leap to a better-paying job.

But for the region to recover, hiring has to pick up again – a tall order at a time when interest rates are rising, inflation is soaring and there are palpable fears of another recession. Treading water isn’t good enough – and that’s what’s happening.

“We’re not gaining jobs. We’re not losing jobs,” said Timothy Glass, the state Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo “We’re just plodding along.”