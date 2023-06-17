There are growing signs that the Buffalo Niagara job market is losing steam.

Worker earnings, which spiked during the pandemic, flatlined late last year.

Hiring, apart from a wintertime spurt, has turned stagnant since March.

Even the local housing market, which was scorching hot by local standards for the last few years, is showing signs of cooling, with the growth in home prices slowing to a more pedestrian pace as the spike in mortgage rates adds hundreds of dollars to a buyer’s monthly payment.

All of this is exactly what the Federal Reserve wanted to happen when it started raising interest rates more than a year ago to try to tamp down the biggest outbreak of inflation in 40 years.

It leaves the Buffalo Niagara region with a cooling economy at a time when it still hasn’t recovered more than 15,000 of the jobs that were lost during the pandemic. And it makes the hopes for recovering all of those lost jobs – something the U.S. economy did long ago – seem like a much more distant goal.

But it doesn’t mean the local economy is broken, either.

Unemployment is at a record low, so people who want to work still have a good shot at finding a job. Home prices still are rising here, at a time when they have started falling in roughly 3 of every 10 major metro areas nationwide, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

“Do we get a soft landing, and live with a little higher inflation? Or do we go into a recession?” asked Fred Floss, a SUNY Buffalo State economist.

That’s the question no one can answer now.

Regardless, the Covid recession reshaped the region’s economy.

Rising wages pushed up earnings for workers, especially at the low end of the scale. So even though the region still has fewer jobs, the total earnings from that shrunken jobs base has fully recovered and is comfortably above pre-pandemic levels.

That gives consumers – who are responsible for about 70% of all economic activity – more money to spend, and they aren’t showing any signs of cutting back.

The region’s shrinking workforce – depleted by a wave of retirements during Covid – forced staff-strapped employers to offer longer hours, or turn part-time positions into full-time jobs. That’s a good thing, and it also may explain some of the lingering shortfall in jobs.

“Wages have gone up. People are coming back to full-time jobs that are paying more,” Floss said. “To the extent that the workforce is more full time and they’re qualifying for benefits, that makes the average person better off.

The job market

Despite the slowdown in hiring – which data released Thursday shows it began in March and stretched into May – the region’s job market still is holding up.

The region’s unemployment rate, which dipped to 3.3% in April, is lower than it has been at any time since at least 1990 – and probably long before that.

“Anybody who wants a job can have a job right now,” said Timothy Glass, the state Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo. “If you don’t have a job, you have some barrier that is preventing you from either getting a job or holding a job.”

But the low unemployment rate is deceiving. Our jobless rate is low, not because hiring is going gangbusters but mostly because our pool of available workers is shrinking faster than the number of jobs that are available.

A decade ago, the region’s unemployment rate was more than twice as high as it is today, at 8.1%. Almost 46,000 local workers were out of a job.

But since then, about 1 of every 25 local workers has dropped out of the labor pool – a loss of nearly 23,000 workers, according to state Labor Department data.

That’s partly because the median age of people in the Buffalo Niagara region, at just under 41 years old, is two years older than the national median. Our population between the ages of 60 and 80 is about 10% higher than the national average, according to census data, so the wave of pandemic early retirements was especially strong here.

And we have about 10% fewer people, on a percentage basis, who are in their 40s, compared with the national average – a reflection of the generation of young people who fled the area in the 1990s and early 2000s in search of better job opportunities at a time when the country was growing, but Buffalo Niagara was not.

Over the decade, the steady decline in the labor pool at a time of modest job growth has steadily wiped out the oversupply of workers that we once had. As a result, the number of local workers who are actively looking for a job but can’t find one has plunged by more than 60% to a modern-day low of just under 18,000.

Earnings level off

Since the pandemic started, workers have been reaping the benefits of the tight labor market in their paychecks.

That may be coming to an end now.

The average weekly wage earned by workers in the Buffalo Niagara region, which spiked by 9.6% in 2020 and then grew at about a 4% pace during 2021 and the first three quarters of 2022, barely changed during the fourth quarter of last year.

The average weekly wage reflects two things: how much a worker is paid each hour, and how many hours they are working. So the fourth-quarter flattening in wage growth could be a sign that employers are cutting hours or holding the line on pay increases.

And the slowdown isn’t unique to the Buffalo Niagara region. The average weekly wage nationwide dropped by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Almost two-thirds of the nation’s 355 biggest counties had declines, according to federal wage data.

The good news is that the strong jump in wages since the start of the pandemic means that overall earnings across the region have long ago surpassed their pre-pandemic levels.

Housing: From red hot to solid

Ask anyone who is looking for a house, and they will tell you that the Buffalo Niagara housing market is still going strong.

Homes are hard to find, and that’s spurring competition among buyers that continues to push prices higher.

But rising mortgage rates are having an impact. Home prices, which were soaring at a 16% pace a year ago, now are rising at a 6% annual rate, according to new data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

With mortgage rates nearly doubling since early last year, sellers are staying put rather than pay today’s higher prices for a new home and give up their 3% or 4% mortgage on their current home.

So there still are more would-be home buyers than there are sellers, which is helping to keep pushing prices higher. Yet higher prices and higher mortgage rates also make homes less affordable, which is reflected in the slowing growth in the region’s median sale price, which now stands at $225,000.

It’s also a sign that the local housing market may be getting closer to its ceiling – a point where buyers are stretching so far to land a house that they are nearing the brink of what they can afford.

But hitting the ceiling is a lot better than falling through the floor.