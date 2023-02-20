Sometimes it pays to think small.

You can see that by what’s been happening across the Buffalo Niagara region over the past decade.

Tax incentives that help developers renovate vacant or underused buildings have led to a gush of new developments turning old industrial buildings into trendy apartments, offices and retail space.

Those projects are slowly breathing new life into neglected neighborhoods one building at a time. It’s a slow process, but it’s gradually paying dividends, and the success of one project feeds on itself, offering encouragement to other developers to do the same thing.

You see it in the efforts to build up the Buffalo Niagara region’s startup ecosystem and encourage people here to start their own businesses. New programs are helping give know-how and access to resource to residents with dreams of becoming small-scale developers in their neighborhoods.

The Buffalo Billion brought more than $1 billion to a handful of high-profile projects, from Tesla and IBM to Athenex. All have disappointed, barely meeting or falling short of their employment goals, while largely failing to deliver on the promised broader goals of spurring a gush of good-paying spinoff development.

In fact, the 43North startup program – which started off with just a $5 million slice of the Buffalo Billion, has been the Buffalo Billion’s smashing success. The 59 companies that 43North has funded and helped nurture have created more than 1,000 jobs in the Buffalo Niagara region and they have helped spur the river of investment capital now flowing into a region that not too long ago got only a trickle of venture capital. Last year alone, the 43North companies raised more than $135 million to fund – and expand – their operations here and elsewhere, the organization says.

And that money isn’t just going to the wealthy suburbs. Artisan cracker maker Top Seedz is expanding its production at a new location on Oak Street in downtown Buffalo. Insulation maker CleanFiber raised $10 million to help fund its expansion on Lake Street in Blasdell.

Kangarootime, a software developer for early childhood education firms, moved to Ohio Street – a once desolate section of Buffalo that is becoming a prime example of how old buildings, courageous developers and sufficient funding can create a trendy neighborhood.

None of those are earth-shattering on their own. But together, their impact adds up. It’s the type of development that has been happening in cities across the country, but it’s only been in the past decade or so that developers here started to jump on the trend in a big way.

And it pays dividends beyond simply fixing up an old building. The apartments in renovated properties bring people to streets and neighborhoods that lacked much residential activity. Those new residents need basic necessities, like food, so it’s spawning new restaurants and other shops in places where they never were before.

Those shops and restaurants attract people from outside the area, creating a vitality that has long been missing from many parts of downtown Buffalo, and it’s created entirely new neighborhoods, such as the one around Chandler Avenue, where old industrial buildings now host an array of residential and commercial activities.

Even better, those neighborhoods are popular with young people – the exact group who the region has been struggling to keep here for the better part of the last 50 years. We made some progress during the last decade – and it’s no coincidence that it coincided with the place-making efforts and the neighborhood building that has resulted from these small-scale developments.

The region’s unusually hot housing market over the past five years has helped fuel that transformation by allowing developers to charge higher rents – commonly topping $1,500 a month and sometimes even $2,000. That makes it easier for developers to make money off their investment – and one profitable project only encourages them to look to do more.

There are some concerns, though, and the biggest one is the rise in interest rates, which is making it more costly to finance redevelopment projects, especially extensive renovation projects that typically cost more to begin with.

And then there is the uncertainty swirling about the economy. If there’s a recession, will there still be the demand for all these higher-priced apartments?

But the sky isn’t falling quite yet.

The local housing market is cooling, but it’s not in decline, as it is in parts of the country as the spike in mortgage rates adds hundreds of dollars to a would-be buyer’s monthly payment.

Fewer homes are selling. Pending sales – the number of homes where buyers are signing deals that haven’t yet closed – have dropped by 20% over the past four months, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. That’s double the 11% drop in pending sales over all of 2021 and a sign that the cooldown has become particularly chilly since late summer.

It’s also having a dampening effect on home prices, which keep rising, but not at the breakneck pace we’d been seeing since the beginning of 2020. While median sale prices jumped by nearly 12% last year to a record high of $225,000, the monthly increases have been below 6% during four of the past five months – another sign that higher mortgage rates are stopping buyers from extending themselves as much as they once were.

It's also prompting fewer people to put their homes up for sale, keeping the supply of available homes tight as demand cools. But it’s also easing the pressure on buyers to bid aggressively. The average home that sold in November went for 2% more than its most recent asking price – a sign of a still solid housing market. But that’s well down from the 10% premiums buyers were paying in the late spring and early summer.

But until home prices start dropping, the pressure on apartment rents will be muted. And that’s good for the Buffalo Niagara region’s remake – one old building at a time.