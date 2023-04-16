Once again, a recession has knocked the stuffing out of the Buffalo Niagara economy, and it is taking a painfully long time for the region to get back on its feet.

David Robinson: Buffalo Niagara's job market still on 'right track'; labor shortage lingers Across the country, fears are growing that the economy is heading toward a recession. But here, the signs are much more positive, even if Buffalo Niagara feels the same pangs of caution that are felt elsewhere. Yet there are growing fears that a downturn is coming.

Just how sluggish the recovery has been was made clear in new research from economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Among the nation’s 100 biggest metro areas, the recovery by the Buffalo Niagara region has been the 10th slowest. Rochester has fared even worse. It’s had the third-slowest recovery, measured by how many jobs it has now, compared with before the pandemic.

That the region’s recovery has been tepid has been clear for a long time. The region still hasn’t recovered about 2% of the jobs it had before Covid-19. But a spurt in hiring over the last few months has raised hopes among some economists that the region could wipe out that shortfall by the end of the year, if we avoid a recession.

But when the recovery is over, the Buffalo Niagara economy will be different.

“We are seeing a return to where things were before the pandemic,” said Richard Deitz, an economist at the New York Fed’s Buffalo branch. “But we've also seen some significant changes.”

Many jobs that required person-to-person contact have been the hardest hit and have taken the longest to recover, and it is possible they may never return in the same numbers as before.

Retail employment is down 4% – double the region’s overall shortfall. Leisure and hospitality jobs are off by 7% – an even steeper decline exacerbated first by the shutdown of the Canadian border and then crossing restrictions that were lifted only months ago. Personal services jobs are down by 6% – three times the regional decline. Health care, where hiring has been especially hard, is off by 7%.

"Those sectors are still having trouble hiring people to get back to where they were, so that seems like one change that’s sticking,” Deitz said. “They’re issues that have become more intense because of the pandemic. Now that things are returning to a little bit more like we saw before the pandemic, these problems are again resurfacing.”

That is because workers, who were hard to find before the pandemic, are even more difficult to hire today after a wave of retirements swept through the workforce during the Covid-19 pandemic. As businesses scramble to hire, part-time workers are landing full-time jobs, and higher wages are allowing some part-time workers to get by with one or two jobs, instead of two or three, economists say.

Since the pandemic, the region’s labor force has shrunk by 2%. Not coincidentally, that roughly matches how many jobs haven’t returned.

So far in the recovery, the Old Economy is doing much better than the New Economy. Factory employment is up by 4% since the pandemic began. Construction jobs are up by 11%. Transportation and warehouse jobs have grown by 10%.

Global supply chain issues have been good for U.S. manufacturers, when companies learned that cheaper overseas imports aren’t necessarily better if you can’t get what you need, when you need it. Rising rents have spurred demand for new apartments, especially in older buildings in Buffalo that are being renovated, boosting the construction sector.

And the rapid growth of online shopping is adding to the demand for workers in both the construction and warehouse sectors. New warehouse space is in high demand, and several new projects to open facilities are underway across the region, including two in the former Bethlehem Steel complex in Lackawanna.

“There's been a massive shift in the tastes and preferences of consumers away from in-person retail brick and mortar toward online purchasing and delivery,” said Jaison Abel, another Fed economist based in Buffalo. “These big surges in transportation and warehousing reflect those changes in tastes and preferences that are likely to be somewhat permanent going forward.”

The trend toward remote office work also is impacting stores and other service firms that cater to those workers. Many of those workers now work hybrid schedules and come into the office two or three days a week, but even that is hard on the businesses that cater to them because their schedules are uneven, often with fewer workers on Mondays and Fridays, and more midweek. That makes it tough on restaurants that cater to the lunch crowd and other similar businesses.

What also is missing is the catalyst from fast-growing sectors of the New Economy. The Buffalo Niagara region has long suffered from a vastly undersized technology sector, and that is still the case.

“There has been, for a long time now, a lack of growth in a lot of jobs that other parts of the country have had,” especially in business services and the information sectors, Deitz said. “On the one hand, you’ve got sectors that are having trouble finding workers, but on the other hand, you’ve got this coinciding with upstate’s lack of growth in a lot of the areas that are driving growth in other parts of the country.”

The Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate took a surprising turn in February The Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate did an unusual thing during February: It went down.

In other words, companies can’t find enough workers to fill the jobs we already have, let alone new ones in fast-growing industries that might come along.

So the bottom line is that regions like Buffalo Niagara can’t grow faster if there aren’t enough workers to hire. And for that, there aren’t any easy answers.

“Businesses are going to have to get creative, and we’re already seeing signs of that,” Deitz said.

Wages are rising, which is a good first step, but there are limits to how high they can go before they start cutting into profits too deeply. Offering remote work opportunities can be highly appealing to potential workers, Deitz said, although that is only possible in certain jobs that can be done away from the office or the factory.

“I think that businesses are going to have to work on things like training workers to get them up to speed, because they won’t necessarily be ready,” he said.

“Cooperating with local colleges and universities, especially community colleges, can be very helpful to try and tap into a good, steady supply of workers,” Deitz said. “They can offer training programs if they work with the business community.”

But there also are reasons to be optimistic. Travel continues to pick up, and the lifting of the border crossing restrictions with Canada should give a boost to local tourism, as well as stores, restaurants and other businesses that depend on Canadian customers.

And the overall job market remains stronger than it has been in decades.

“Jobs are plentiful and unemployment is very low,” Abel said.

So, there is plenty of work for people who want it. We just need more of them.