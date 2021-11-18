David Robinson: How the latest Covid wave could impact WNY's economic rebound

Remember that the next time you see a restaurant closed on a day it would normally be open, or when you see a sign when you walk in asking you to be patient because they’re short-staffed.

And now, with Covid on the upswing again, those restaurants will be an early warning beacon on whether consumers are getting antsy about venturing out again, especially now that the colder weather has ended the outdoor dining that helped overcome some of that lingering wariness.

“The leisure and hospitality sector is likely to feel the effect of not only the rising positivity rate, but also the increase in hospitalizations,” Golebiewski said.

The good news is that other parts of the economy are less sensitive to Covid’s ebbs and flows, now that vaccines are available.

Manufacturing jobs are almost 3% higher than they were before the pandemic, even with the difficulties hiring. Construction jobs have swelled by almost 6% above 2019 levels, hitting a record high for the third straight month.

“Manufacturing and construction both seem to be getting back to – and beyond – where it was before,” Glass said.

That’s encouraging, because those sectors tend to pay better and provide more career-oriented jobs.