David Robinson: How the labor shortage is boosting wages for some of the lowest-paid jobs

The rise of vaccine mandates further constrains the labor pool, with about a third of Western New York adults still unvaccinated. That limits the jobs that those workers can hold, making it harder for them to find a job, and it may push some out of the labor force entirely, said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

The rise in wages also plays a role. As entry-level pay rises, some workers who previously needed two jobs to get by now may only need one, between the rising wages and the scarcity of workers making it easier to pick up more hours at that job, she said.

The pandemic also has tilted the balance in wage negotiations. Before the pandemic, businesses managed to get through a tight labor market without having to raise wages much beyond inflation. Now workers are pushing for more, especially younger ones, said Fred Floss, a SUNY-Buffalo State economist.

With fast food jobs paying a minimum of $15 an hour, the bar for entry-level work has shifted higher, forcing other employers to adjust. Rising prices – with inflation now running at a more than 4% annual rate – also has workers asking for more after seeing the purchasing power of their paychecks erode during the pandemic.