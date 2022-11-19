David Robinson: Hiring stagnates as companies come to grips with an uncertain economy

Just when it looked like hiring was starting to pick up across the Buffalo Niagara region, it stalled out again.

Hiring essentially stalled last month, according to the latest data from the state Labor Department. Even more concerning, revisions to the September job numbers wiped out what initially was reported to be a modest uptick in hiring.

The result: Hiring numbers that looked fairly encouraging for August and September now aren’t upbeat, at all. They indicate that a malaise settled over the local job market beginning in mid-summer. That malaise has continued into October.

That is a problem, because the Buffalo Niagara region’s recovery from the Covid-19-induced recession has been sluggish, leaving the region with about 27,000 fewer jobs than it had before the pandemic.

That is a 4% shortfall at a time when the country, as a whole, already has regained its lost jobs.

“That’s a lot of jobs to still be down,” said Fred Floss, a SUNY-Buffalo State College economist.

For much of the recovery, the tight labor market has been a prime culprit for the region’s lackluster job growth. Local companies wanted to hire, but couldn’t because there weren’t enough people actively looking for jobs to fill all the openings.

That’s still the case. But now, there are other headwinds facing the local job market. With inflation raging, the Federal Reserve Board has been aggressively raising interest rates to slow the economy’s growth – and trying to do it so deftly that it doesn’t go too far and trigger a recession.

Between inflation, higher borrowing costs that already are cooling the housing market and fears that consumers will curtail their spending as their budgets are squeezed, the economy has started to cool. And that also is starting to be a drag on the local job market.

There is, of course, still plenty of evidence that employers are looking to hire, mostly in the help wanted signs that are common throughout the region.

Companies may have jobs to fill, but that doesn't mean they're filling them right now.

“We’re in a state where the uncertainty is keeping firms from making hiring decisions,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist. “They don’t feel a need to pull down their hiring signs. They’re just not taking action.”

That inaction cuts both ways. Local companies also have avoided cutting jobs as the economy has cooled.

The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time remains low, although it has been ticking higher since the beginning of October and is at its highest level in three months, according to data from the state Labor Department.

“I’m tempted to say that it shows inflation is starting to bite employers a little bit more, but it’s hard to say,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo. “I think it’s a little too early to really say what’s going on.”

A pair of surveys of New York businesses illustrated the economy’s split personality. While executives at service firms and manufacturers across New York and the New York City metro area expect the business climate to worsen over the next six months, they also plan to keep hiring – exactly the opposite of what normally would happen.

The surveys by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York also found that employers are asking their workers to work longer hours – a sign that businesses are leaning more heavily on their staff because they are struggling to fill open positions.

“The availability of talents continues to be a challenge for us, particularly your high-end machining and very specialized engineering,” said Moog Inc. CEO John Scannell.

Those hiring struggles make a difference because the staffing woes limit how much work companies can do. Restaurants and stores cut back on their hours to take some of the burden off their already overburdened workers. Other businesses may be unable to take on all the work that they could be doing, simply because they don’t have the people to do it.

“I think we're holding our own. We're working hard at it,” Scannell said. “But it is true that labor availability, particularly some of those specialized skill sets, that's a drag on our ability to grow faster.”

A Buffalo Niagara Partnership survey this fall found that finding and retaining qualified talent was their biggest concern, trumping rising labor costs, which ranked as the second-biggest challenge.

To ease the staffing crunch, the region needs to step up efforts to attract talented workers from elsewhere and also do more to improve the skills of the workers who are already here, either by training to upgrade their current abilities or to teach them the skills for an entirely new career, said Dottie Gallagher, the Partnership’s president.

Solutions like that, however, take time. For now, with the economy cooling, some economists think short-staffed businesses will try to hang on to their workers and avoid job cuts longer than they normally might during a downturn.

Another New York Fed survey released Wednesday backs that up. It asked executives at manufacturers and service firms across New York and the New York City metro area how they would handle their work force if sales were to drop by 10%. More than half – 55% – of the executives said they would maintain or even increase their headcount – a clear sign that many businesses don’t have the excess staff to trim, even if sales start to decline.

“We’re kind of in a holding pattern,” Golebiewski said.

“It isn’t clear where were headed,” she said. “Is there going to be a downturn in terms of consumers holding back, especially during the holiday season?”