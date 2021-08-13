David Robinson: For business, growing population is a game changer

Buffalo Niagara's population is growing for the first time in 50 years – and that change is going to turn the region’s economy on its head.

Since the 1970s, local businesses have had to know how to get by in a shrinking market. That meant stealing customers from the competition or expanding into new markets.

Now they can learn what it’s like to be in a market that’s growing. More customers. More spending. More opportunities. And perhaps just as important, a chance to shed the perception that the Buffalo Niagara region is in a perpetual decline.

“Perception is huge, and this definitely helps the perception because our population is increasing instead of decreasing,” said Timothy Glass, the state Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo.

But image is only a small part of the sea change that comes from a rising population.

For half a century, Buffalo Niagara businesses have had to learn how to live with less.

Stores had fewer customers from one year to the next. Any time a new business opened that served local consumers, the only way for them to survive was to steal customers away from their competitors.