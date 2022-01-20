David Robinson: Even before Omicron hit, hiring in Buffalo Niagara was getting weaker

Even before the Omicron surge hit the Buffalo Niagara region, the late fall uptick in hiring was losing steam.
New data from the State Labor Department on Thursday showed that hiring plateaued during December as the job market lost most of the momentum it gained from the solid job gains in November.
The region added just 500 jobs during December, after gaining 3,400 jobs during November. What made the sluggish December job growth more discouraging was that it fell back within a pattern of modest hiring that, with the exception of the November bump, had been in place since June.
“It’s slow and steady,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo.
Workers remain hesitant to start looking for jobs again with Covid-19 cases spiking, child care hard to find and costly and the labor shortage empowering workers to be pickier about the type of jobs they will take and the wages they’re willing to work for.
“It just has a lot to do with the fact that there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Glass said. “People are waiting for this to break.”
Meanwhile, the region’s economy still is stuck in a deep hole caused by the pandemic. After shedding more than 20% of its jobs during April 2020, the Buffalo Niagara job market has recovered many of those early losses.
But the region still is down 28,000 jobs from two years ago – before the pandemic. The agonizingly slow pace of hiring over the past six months, with the region averaging 500 new jobs a month, means that the region once again is on pace for a long recovery from the Covid-19 recession.
“We’re still in a pretty bad spot,” said Fred Floss, a SUNY-Buffalo State economist.
Long recoveries are nothing new for the Buffalo Niagara region. It took more than five years for the region to recover the jobs it lost during the Great Recession 14 years ago. It took 15 years for the region to regain all of the jobs it lost during the 2000-2001 recession.
But the Covid-19 job cuts are even steeper. The 28,000-job shortfall that the region now faces is almost three times as steep as the 10,000 jobs that were lost during the Great Recession and the 18,000 jobs that disappeared in 2000 and 2001.
In fact, the job losses during those two downturns combined are less severe than the shortfall that the Buffalo Niagara region still faces in this recovery.
Support Local Journalism
“We’re nowhere near where we need to be,” Floss said.
The job losses are concentrated on the service-providing part of the local economy, while the goods-producing sectors have held up surprisingly well, Glass said.
The region has almost 2,000 more goods-producing jobs than it did two years ago – a testament to the strength of the construction and manufacturing sectors during the downturn. Unfortunately, those jobs – which tend to be higher paying – aren’t the dominant force in the region’s economy, accounting for roughly 1 of every 7 local jobs.
Service jobs are far more prevalent, and there now are 10% fewer of those positions than there were before the pandemic. This is the sector that has felt the greatest pinch from the labor shortage, as wages tend to be on the lower end of the scale and many workers are wary of in-person positions at a time when health and child care issues are widespread.
In fact, three-quarters of the job shortfall can be traced to just three sectors – leisure and hospitality, education and health services and government, Glass noted. Jobs at bars and restaurants are down by 13% as many diners stay home and workers are hard to find. Education services jobs, which range from teachers to cafeteria workers and child care positions, are down by 12%.
And now there’s the Omicron variant, which exacerbated the staffing crunch as cases mounted. There already are signs that Omicron has put a damper on business and consumers.
A survey of manufacturers in New York and the New York City area during the 10 days of January found that business had leveled off abruptly after steadily growing for the past year-and-a-half, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported.
Shipments plateaued, new orders dropped, delivery times got longer and prices kept rising, the survey found. On the plus side, manufacturers kept hiring and the average work week continued to get longer.
It was the same for service firms, which reported that growth had slowed to its weakest since March of last year, the New York Fed said in a separate survey. But those service industry executives, like their manufacturing counterparts, expect the slump to be short-lived. They think business will pick up over the next six months.
Higher prices, especially for gasoline and food, also are causing consumers to cut back on the spending that had held up remarkably well during the pandemic, said Don Levy, the director of the Siena College Research Institute outside Albany.
Those higher prices have caused consumer confidence across Upstate New York to fall sharply since the beginning of fall, according to a Siena survey released earlier this month.
“These sticker shocks, felt especially hard by upstaters, women and older residents, have driven New Yorkers’ current outlook back to just about the low we saw at the pandemic’s start,” Levy said, although he noted that their longer-term outlook is slightly more upbeat.
So the expectation is that things will get better. It just might take a long time.