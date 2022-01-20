David Robinson: Even before Omicron hit, hiring in Buffalo Niagara was getting weaker

The region has almost 2,000 more goods-producing jobs than it did two years ago – a testament to the strength of the construction and manufacturing sectors during the downturn. Unfortunately, those jobs – which tend to be higher paying – aren’t the dominant force in the region’s economy, accounting for roughly 1 of every 7 local jobs.

Service jobs are far more prevalent, and there now are 10% fewer of those positions than there were before the pandemic. This is the sector that has felt the greatest pinch from the labor shortage, as wages tend to be on the lower end of the scale and many workers are wary of in-person positions at a time when health and child care issues are widespread.

In fact, three-quarters of the job shortfall can be traced to just three sectors – leisure and hospitality, education and health services and government, Glass noted. Jobs at bars and restaurants are down by 13% as many diners stay home and workers are hard to find. Education services jobs, which range from teachers to cafeteria workers and child care positions, are down by 12%.

And now there’s the Omicron variant, which exacerbated the staffing crunch as cases mounted. There already are signs that Omicron has put a damper on business and consumers.