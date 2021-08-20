Just as the slow-but-steady uptick in hiring inches the Buffalo Niagara region closer to recovering from the Covid-19 recession, the increase in new cases threatens to undo some of that progress.

The first part of summer was a decent time for the region’s job market. Openings are plentiful. Workers are in high demand and – as June turned to July – Covid-19 cases were at their lowest levels of the pandemic.

Then the Delta variant took hold – and it is threatening to throw a recovery that has been losing steam since spring into reverse.

That’s because the recovery, so far, has been powered by the rapid rebound in hiring at local hotels, bars and restaurants as cooped-up consumers rushed to eat out and hit the road for a vacation after missing out on so much last year.

But those leisure and hospitality jobs, which accounted for the bulk of the hiring from June to July, also are among the most vulnerable to an upswing in Covid-19 cases.

We saw a first sign of how the rise in cases is affecting the economy when this week’s national retail sales report showed that consumers were cutting back last month.

While the Delta variant, at the moment, is hitting other parts of the country harder than Western New York, cases are rising again here, and there are fears that it will get worse as summer turns to fall, schools reopen and people start spending more time indoors.

You already see the rise in caution, with more people wearing masks at stores and restaurants. The worry, said Fred Floss, a SUNY-Buffalo State economist, is that the return of cooler weather will mean that outdoor dining will fade. And more cautious consumers may be less likely to dine inside or travel.

“This is going to be pretty fragile,” Floss said. “I think, in the next few months, we’re going to be either flat or down a little bit.”

That’s bad, because if it happens, it means our prolonged recovery is going to take even longer, especially if it leads to further restrictions, like requiring proof of vaccination to go to a restaurant, the gym or a show, as New York City imposed earlier this week.

If that happened in the Buffalo Niagara region, it would deliver a blow to our recovery. It would slash the number of potential customers for those businesses, with only 57% of the people in the Buffalo Niagara region fully vaccinated, according to state data. Many of those vaccinated people would likely stay home rather than risk a breakthrough infection.

Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate drops to 5.3% in May The drop in the jobless rate, combined with the jump in hiring last month, reflects the significant strengthening that is taking place within the region’s job market as it rebounds from the severe job losses that occurred during the early days of the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Not only do I expect the pace of the recovery to continue to slow, I actually think it might go in a negative direction,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist. “I’m building in some negativity from troubling trends in positivity rates and hospitalizations that seem to be affecting consumers’ outlooks and their willingness to spend now.”

All of this is happening at a time when the pace of the region’s recovery has slowed since the spring. While leisure and hospitality has rebounded, manufacturing employment has been flat. So have jobs in financial services, and in health care and social assistance. Only in construction were there more jobs during July than there were in July 2019, before the pandemic.

The result is that our recovery over the last few months has been sluggish. By last October, we had improved to a point where we had recovered more than half of our job losses from the April lockdown and were down 9% from pre-pandemic levels. Nine months later – in July – we’re down a little less than 5%.

David Robinson: Buffalo Niagara worker shortage slows the Covid-19 recovery New data from the State Labor Department on Thursday showed that the region's hiring surge, which had been returning about 8,000 jobs a month during a three-month spurt that started in February, cooled to less than half of that pace in June.

That’s progress, but it’s painfully slow.

“In February, we thought we had turned this around,” Floss said. “But we stalled in May, June and July, for the most part.”

Some of that is due to the struggles employers are facing in finding qualified workers. Some of it is because many workers don’t think the jobs that are available pay enough. Others have trouble finding affordable child care. Still others are wary of returning to work with Covid-19 on the rise again.

That was backed up by a survey of executives in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey that was released earlier this week by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The biggest hurdle – cited by more than half of the firms looking for workers – was simply finding people who have the qualifications that the open positions require.

But there are other reasons. The second biggest was pay – a further sign that there is a growing disconnect between what companies and workers consider to be competitive wages. Almost 30% of the service firms and nearly a quarter of the manufacturers who are struggling to fill openings said that workers aren’t willing to accept the compensation that they are offering. Only a “small number” of the people responding to the survey said Covid-19-related health concerns were a factor.

And then there are the supplemental unemployment benefits of $300 a week, which are expiring in early September.

“A number of respondents mentioned generous unemployment benefits, as well as job applicants ‘ghosting’ them (in other words, not showing up for an interview or not showing up for work once hired.),” the survey found.

Those factors, undoubtedly, are slowing the recovery. The resurgence in Covid-19 cases could put that recovery into reverse.

“The big reason is the fact that we’re just not out of this,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo. “We’re not out of the woods yet.”

