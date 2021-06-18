David Robinson: Buffalo Niagara's recovery turns into the homestretch

The Buffalo Niagara economy is getting closer to being back to normal, just as the Covid-19 pandemic is allowing life to get back to normal.
There’s still a ways to go to completely recover from the Covid recession, according to the latest data from the State Labor Department.
Buffalo Niagara still has about 6% fewer jobs – a still-significant shortfall of about 32,000 positions – than it did during May 2019, long before anyone heard of Covid-19.
But we are getting closer and the pace of the recovery has accelerated. If the region keeps adding jobs at the pace it has over the past three months, we would be fully recovered by September.
“There really has been a pickup in economic activity,” said Julia Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.
You see it at restaurants, which are busier than they have been in months as the weather gets nicer, more people are vaccinated and capacity restrictions have been eased.
You see it at airports and on the highways, as people start to travel more or simply begin to return to the office after working from home.
And you see it as you drive around the region and notice all the “Help Wanted” signs outside all kinds of businesses, from manufacturers to restaurants and moving companies.
“We’re in a good place,” said Timothy Glass, the state Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo. “It’s definitely encouraging, but there’s still a ways to go.”
The most encouraging sign is the jobs are coming back faster, according to the new jobs data from May.
The region added 10,900 jobs from April to May – the fastest pace of hiring since last September, when the reopening was still in full force. That's even more astonishing when you consider that the region added roughly the same number of jobs during the seven-month stretch between September and April.
More than half of the job gains came from renewed hiring at places like restaurants, bars, hotels and stores – the sectors that were hit the hardest during the pandemic. Those are relatively low-paying jobs and often part time – but they also were the ones that were helped the most as more people became vaccinated and felt comfortable going out. The easing of capacity restrictions imposed by the state also has helped.
And it should keep getting better. The state now has lifted Covid-related restrictions on social distancing and capacity that should help restaurants, the wedding industry, concert venues and other businesses that rely on large gatherings.
“Leisure and hospitality is coming back big time,” Glass said.
If you look at three of the highest-paying segments of the region’s economy – manufacturing, financial activities and construction – those fields, spanning more than 110,000 jobs, are down by only 1% from May 2019.
But there still are things holding the recovery back.
The continued closing of the Canadian border is the biggest one. It keeps Canadian shoppers out of the region’s malls. It makes it harder for businesses to move goods and services across the border.
Those restrictions eventually will be lifted. But no one can be sure that local stores can count on Canadian shoppers to return in the same numbers as before the pandemic, said Fred Floss, a SUNY - Buffalo State economist.
After all, they have learned, just as Americans have, to shop online more than ever during the pandemic. But there is a bright spot: the Canadian dollar, now worth about 81 cents American, buys a little more here than it did a year ago, when it was worth around 73 cents.
“That’s a huge part of tourism and shopping,” Glass said.
The shortage of workers isn’t helping, either. While the supplemental $300 in weekly unemployment benefits has become a politically charged issue, economists think there are other reasons why some workers have been reluctant to return. Child care is a big one, and that may ease with schools planning to return to in-person classes this fall. The availability of vaccines is easing health-related reluctance.
Pay is another, Golebiewski said. A restaurant server, for instance, may have had second thoughts about returning to work when tables were spaced out and the potential to earn tips was limited. Now that restaurants can be at full capacity, they could have more tables, and possibly more tips, giving them an economic incentive to return.
It’s also too early to say if consumers will keep some of the habits adopted during the pandemic. Those habits could be bad news for stores and restaurants hoping for pre-pandemic spending.
“We spent a year ordering things online. Some of that is going to stick around,” Golebiewski said.
“We saved a lot of money by going to the grocery store, buying our own alcoholic beverages and eating it in our dining rooms,” she said. “I don’t think we will reemerge and go back to our pre-pandemic habits, at least immediately.”
So there are still hurdles to clear, and the big gush of hiring at restaurants and summer businesses may start to slow now that operating restrictions have lifted.
But the region has made remarkable progress when you recall that, just 14 months ago, 1 of every 5 local jobs had vanished and unemployment topped 20%. Now the lingering job losses have been reduced to 1 of every 20 pre-pandemic jobs, and unemployment has dropped to a seasonally adjusted 6.7%.