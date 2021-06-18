David Robinson: Buffalo Niagara's recovery turns into the homestretch

If you look at three of the highest-paying segments of the region’s economy – manufacturing, financial activities and construction – those fields, spanning more than 110,000 jobs, are down by only 1% from May 2019.

But there still are things holding the recovery back.

The continued closing of the Canadian border is the biggest one. It keeps Canadian shoppers out of the region’s malls. It makes it harder for businesses to move goods and services across the border.

Those restrictions eventually will be lifted. But no one can be sure that local stores can count on Canadian shoppers to return in the same numbers as before the pandemic, said Fred Floss, a SUNY - Buffalo State economist.

After all, they have learned, just as Americans have, to shop online more than ever during the pandemic. But there is a bright spot: the Canadian dollar, now worth about 81 cents American, buys a little more here than it did a year ago, when it was worth around 73 cents.

“That’s a huge part of tourism and shopping,” Glass said.