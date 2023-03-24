David Robinson Deputy Business Editor I'm the News' deputy business editor. I grew up in New Hampshire, went to Syracuse University and started working at The News in 1985. Follow David Robinson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Buffalo Niagara economy is nearing a tipping point.

The question is whether it will actually tip.

Across the country, fears are growing that the economy is heading toward a recession. Two major regional banks have failed this month. Inflation continues to run hot at a 6% annual pace.

But here, the signs are much more positive, even if Buffalo Niagara feels the same pangs of caution that are felt elsewhere.

Buffalo Niagara's job market is actually picking up – the opposite of what you would expect in unsettling times. New job data from the State Labor Department released on Thursday showed that the region added more jobs during January and February of this year than it did during the final 11 months of last year combined.

“We’re definitely on the right track,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo.

Unemployment is at a record low of 3.5%, with new data coming from the state Labor Department on Tuesday. Workers are hard to find, with fewer people unemployed now than at any time in more than three decades – and probably decades before that.

And our housing market, despite slumps in other, higher-priced parts of the country, is holding up, even if it’s gone from being red hot over the past three years to merely warm.

Yet there are growing fears that a downturn is coming. Almost three of every five Western New York executives participating in a survey by the Siena Research Institute released this week said that the economy was worsening. Just 18% felt it was improving.

“CEO confidence is down dramatically from a year ago,” said Don Levy, the research institute’s director.

So how does that match up with the generally positive economic data?

“It doesn’t,” Glass said.

But it does show how, with a tight labor market where companies don’t have excess labor to trim if business slows, the job market could hold up better than usual if a downturn occurs. And it shows how the persistent – and painful – rise in consumer prices is reshaping the local economy.

“We are potentially at a stage where people are realizing that what was thought to be short-term inflation is lasting longer and now we’re making different decisions based on that reality,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

Recent retirees whose retirement savings were hit by falling stock and bond prices, as well as the steep rise in prices, may be heading back to work, at least part-time, to fill the void. Other workers may be looking to pick up a part-time job to make their budgets less tight.

“It’s due to economic weakness in pockets of the economy,” Golebiewski said.

Housing isn’t as hot

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The Buffalo Niagara housing market has been downright torrid by local standards over the past three years. But now, higher mortgage rates – a side effect of the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes – are taking a noticeable toll.

To be sure, the housing market remains solid. The median sale price is up almost 9% over the past year and now tops $200,000, according to the latest data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

But that mainly reflects an incredibly tight housing market, where there are far more potential buyers than homes for sale. There’s still plenty of competition for well-kept homes in sought-after neighborhoods, but the increase in mortgage rates, which has added about $450 to the monthly payment of a buyer taking on a $200,000 mortgage, is keeping the bidding in check.

Last summer, as mortgage rates were on the way up, homes here were selling for an average of about 10% more than their most recent asking price – and they typically were selling in about 2 ½ weeks. Now, homes are selling for around asking price – which could reflect that sellers are simply listing their homes for more. But it also indicates that buyers aren’t as willing to go above that as they once were.

And the pickings remain slim. There now are about half as many homes for sale as there were at this time in 2019. The number of homes for sale is down by more than two-thirds since 2016. And there’s no relief in sight.

New listings are down by 4% through the first two months of this year, as homeowners who are locked in with mortgages around 3% or 4% are reluctant to sell and take on a home loan at close to 7% on their new house.

The labor shortage lingers

Even as executives grow more concerned about the economy slowing, they’re still scrambling to find workers.

Three-quarters of the Western New York executives the Siena survey said there was a shortage of appropriately trained workers for their business. Two-thirds of the Western New York executives said they were struggling to fill open positions.

The numbers back that up. Since the pandemic began three years ago, the region has lost nearly 15,000 workers. That’s a drop of nearly 5%, and it’s why hiring has become so difficult.

The number of people who don’t have a job and are actively looking for one has plunged by 22% since Covid hit. That’s taken 5,500 local workers off the unemployment rolls.

That’s good news. But in a region that still hasn’t recovered about 12,000 jobs that were lost during the pandemic, the dwindling supply of available workers is a drag on the recovery. There are plenty of companies that want to hire, but they can’t find qualified workers fast enough.

Some of that is because many of those unemployed workers have barriers that keep them from taking jobs. They may not have a car and can’t get to jobs that aren’t located on a bus route. Others may not be able to find affordable child care. Some may have higher wage aspirations than their would-be employers. Others may lack the technical or workplace skills to land – and keep – a job.

But Glass also thinks more people are starting to look for work – and that’s because of inflation – and the squeeze it puts on family budgets, especially for retirees on a fixed income.

“People are taking on second jobs and retirees are looking to supplement their incomes,” Golebiewski said.

That may be the silver lining of inflation being at a 40-year high.

“There’s no good from inflation, other than you get a little more interest on your savings and it pulls people back into the labor market,” Glass said.