David Robinson: Buffalo Niagara workers are coming back, in a trickle, not the gush that's needed

"When you have more people in the labor force, that's a good sign," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo. "It's good we're coming along. It's improving just like the employment numbers."

The progress is slow, though. If you strip out the seasonal influences, job creation locally slowed as winter turned to spring. While the region added 3,400 jobs in April. During May and June combined, the region added 3,700.

That may be a reflection of the tight labor market, with companies looking to add workers, but struggling to find them.

Some workers aren't feeling immediate pressure to get a job when they can collect unemployment benefits, and a $300 weekly supplemental payment. Others aren't comfortable returning to their jobs with Covid-19 still lingering.

Affordable child care is a nagging problem that keeps many workers from taking a job. Immigration restrictions have cut into a source of new workers for entry-level jobs that now are so hard to fill.

But some of those sticking points could be on the verge of clearing up. The supplemental unemployment benefits will expire in early September. School could reopen in a more normal way come September.