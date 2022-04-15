David Robinson: Buffalo Niagara hiring is speeding up. What happens could hinge on the labor shortage

Buffalo Niagara businesses are on a bit of a hiring spree – and that's good news for a region that has a lot of catching up to do in the recovery from the Covid-19 recession.

The region is on a bit of a roll, with the job market adding nearly 10,000 jobs over the first three months of the year, according to data released Thursday by the State Labor Department. That's the fastest three-month hiring spurt since the beginning of 2021.

The hiring was particularly robust among private sector businesses – another positive sign. In December, private sector businesses had 28,000 fewer jobs than they did two years earlier. In March, the gap had been whittled down to just 16,000.

"The recovery over the last few months has been relatively quick," said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo, thinks the constraining effects of the pandemic are easing, with case loads at low – albeit rising – levels, and people seeming to get more comfortable living with Covid-19.

"I think we've put some of our troubles behind us," he said.

But that doesn't mean we're out of the woods. Inflation is spiking and interest rates are heading higher. Those are both powerful forces that can snuff the life out of an economy with jarring speed. If confidence wanes, businesses could take down their "Help Wanted" signs and ride out the uncertainty, Golebiewski warned.

The wild card this time around, though, is that businesses are heading into a potential slowdown short-staffed, rather than fully-staffed. That certainly would reduce the pressure to cut staff if things take a turn for the worse. And it's possible that the staffing crunch is so severe at some businesses that they'll keep hiring if the right people come along.

That could change the dynamics of a potential slowdown, and help shore up the job market more than you normally would see happen in a downturn.

"I don't know if that's going to happen this time, with the labor shortage," Glass said.

The bad news, however, is that once again the Buffalo Niagara region is way behind in its recovery. Among the 47 biggest metro areas, the jobs recovery here is the second-weakest. Only New Orleans has a bigger jobs gap to fill.

Across the country, the recovery from the Covid recession has been uneven. About a third of the biggest metro areas have recovered from the downturn and now have more jobs than they did before the pandemic, according to February data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

About two-thirds still are lagging, to varying degrees. The biggest laggards are places like Buffalo Niagara and New Orleans, which depend more heavily on tourism and took an outsized hit during the initial lockdown.

The recovery is more sluggish across the Rust Belt, too. From Cleveland and Detroit to Pittsburgh and Rochester, each of those metro areas still are missing more than 3% of the jobs they had before the pandemic.

Why is Buffalo Niagara lagging? The Canadian border, which only recently reopened to more normal crossings, is one of the big reasons, said Fred Floss, a SUNY-Buffalo State economist.

The border restrictions shut off the flow of tourists and shoppers from Canada. That's a big deal for a region that includes a big tourist draw, like Niagara Falls.

A shortage of temporary workers – which companies often rely on to ramp up their work forces quickly – is another factor. Across the country, professional and business services – the category that includes temporary help – is one of the strongest sources of hiring. Here, it's one of the weakest.

Businesses in the health care and social assistance fields aren't hiring nearly as rapidly here as they are across the country. Glass also thinks that could stem from the region's shrunken labor pool.

"Everybody's having a hard time finding workers," he said.

And local government – usually a bastion of stability in a downturn – has emerged as a big problem for the local job market. While businesses are hiring, local government is not. Local government now has about 9% fewer jobs than before the pandemic – and that accounts for about a third of the region's entire shortfall.

The local government losses are not at schools and hospitals – two areas where the job count has held fairly steady. The losses – roughly 6,000 in all – are from everything else that local government does.

Economists are at a loss to explain why. Floss thinks it could stem from uncertainty over federal and state programs that flow into local government budgets. Golebiewski thinks early retirements could be a factor.

Whatever the reason, it's a significant drag on the recovery.

It's pretty standard for the Buffalo Niagara region to lag behind the rest of the country in a recovery from a recession. Usually, it's because companies here don't have enough business and don't need workers.

This time, though, the reasons are different. Companies have the business. But they don't have the workers.

"It's more of a labor problem right now," Glass said. "There's people looking for employees everywhere. I don't think it's on the business side, as much."

