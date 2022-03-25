David Robinson: As Omicron raged, Buffalo Niagara hiring turned sluggish

The on-again, off-again rebound by the Buffalo Niagara job market turned flat during February.
The sluggish hiring during February – with local employers adding just 300 jobs during the month – was the latest sign that the recovery from the Covid recession across the Buffalo Niagara region is happening much slower than it is across the country.
While the nation has regained nearly all of the jobs that were lost during the Covid lockdown, the Buffalo Niagara region still is down about 35,000 jobs.
That's a big gap, and it means that about 6% of the region's pre-pandemic jobs still haven't returned.
It's painful because it means the region doesn't have roughly 35,000 jobs that, before the pandemic, were generating income that workers could spend on food, clothing, entertainment, home improvements and all kinds of things.
That type of spending causes ripples throughout an economy. The restaurant that has more diners can hire more servers and cooks, who in turn, have more money to spend themselves.
"Not having that many jobs has got to be a drag on the economy," said Fred Floss, a SUNY-Buffalo State economist. "That's a lot of money that's not generating and multiplying throughout the economy."
The February job data from the State Labor Department was a snapshot of the economy during the middle of last month, when the Omicron spike in Covid cases had only recently begun to wane.
And now, the recovery is running into a new set of headwinds that are threatening to slow the entire U.S. economy – surging inflation, rising interest rates and a war between Russia and Ukraine that is adding political risk to the mix.
"Consumer confidence is the most important driver, and to the extent that they are spending so much more on goods and services, they may just pull back," said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.
If that happens, businesses may become more reluctant to hire, which isn't what you want when your recovery is already lagging behind.
"We're at a place where we can only expect small increases," Golebiewski said.
All of this is happening while some of the headwinds that hurt hiring during the pandemic remain in place.
It's still hard for companies to find qualified workers to fill open positions – a factor that is in place across the country, but is magnified in places like the Buffalo Niagara region where population growth is below average.
New population estimates from the Census Bureau released Thursday showed that the pandemic wasn't kind to the Buffalo Niagara region either, with an estimated loss of 4,600 people between April 2020 and July 2021. That was in line with declining populations in 73% of the nation's counties, as the pandemic drove up deaths and the birth rate dropped.
What's more, the Omicron spike in Covid cases could have had an impact on hiring, said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.
"We still have a lot of concern out there for the pandemic, in general," he said. "I can see things not really turning around until people really get confident. Consumer confidence is a big thing."
That could explain why the jobs recovery, which looked like it had gained momentum in January, fell flat in February, repeating a fits-and-starts pattern that also was in place in November and December.
But that uneven recovery is a problem because the hole that was blasted in the local job market by Covid was so much deeper than it was most other places.
That was largely because of our higher dependence on tourism and the shutdown of the Canadian border. When the Covid lockdown hit, the Buffalo Niagara region's leisure and hospitality sector got hammered, losing 57% of those jobs in just one month, much steeper than the 45% drop nationwide.
Overall, while about 1 of every 7 jobs vanished nationwide during the Covid lockdown, we lost more than 1 of every 5 jobs.
Our recovery started off OK, roughly tracking the nation's rebound and even closing the gap some during 2020. But the local recovery hit a wall last spring and essentially stagnated from April to October, allowing the jobs gap to widen as the national recovery continued.
It seemed like things were looking up in November, when hiring picked up, only to fall flat in December. January's revival didn't last into February.
And now, as we head into April, there are some bright spots. The pandemic has eased, allowing the end of most masking requirements and helping consumers – and workers –feel more comfortable about venturing out.
Businesses are bringing workers back to the office, at least occasionally, in another sign of a return to normalcy.
And crossing the Canadian border is about to become much easier, with Canada lifting Covid testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers on April 1.
That's a big deal for local stores that had relied heavily on Canadian shoppers and tourist sites, too, and it's happening just in time for summer, which also typically sees an uptick in hiring, even if much of it is just for seasonal workers.