David Robinson: As Omicron raged, Buffalo Niagara hiring turned sluggish

New population estimates from the Census Bureau released Thursday showed that the pandemic wasn't kind to the Buffalo Niagara region either, with an estimated loss of 4,600 people between April 2020 and July 2021. That was in line with declining populations in 73% of the nation's counties, as the pandemic drove up deaths and the birth rate dropped.

What's more, the Omicron spike in Covid cases could have had an impact on hiring, said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.

"We still have a lot of concern out there for the pandemic, in general," he said. "I can see things not really turning around until people really get confident. Consumer confidence is a big thing."

That could explain why the jobs recovery, which looked like it had gained momentum in January, fell flat in February, repeating a fits-and-starts pattern that also was in place in November and December.

But that uneven recovery is a problem because the hole that was blasted in the local job market by Covid was so much deeper than it was most other places.