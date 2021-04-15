David Robinson: An uneven recession leads to an uneven recovery

This is a tale of two recoveries.
One year into the Covid-19 pandemic, 1 of every 15 jobs that we had at the start still hasn’t come back.
But this has not been a one-size-fits-all recession. Jobs at bars, restaurants and hotels have been hammered by the pandemic as travel stopped and people stopped eating out. Jobs at schools and at health care facilities were hit hard as students studied at home, at least part of the time, and wary patients put off optional treatments.
Yet local manufacturers have endured only modest job losses. Financial services have held up relatively well. So has construction.
Job losses started before pandemic
We have a two-tiered recession. We have the severe job losses that are tied directly to the pandemic. Those could rebound fairly rapidly as the weather warms, more people are vaccinated and consumers become more comfortable venturing out.
But we also have job losses that are more closely tied to the overall slowdown in economic activity – some of it caused by the pandemic and some of it stemming from the slowing of the region’s economy that already was happening before anyone heard of Covid-19. The pandemic has only been around for a year, but the Buffalo Niagara region has been losing jobs for the last 17 months.
And then there’s the pandemic itself.
Tempered optimism for rebound
With more than a quarter of all Erie County residents fully vaccinated and more than 2 of ever 5 having at least one shot, economists expect a surge of travel and dining out during the rest of spring and into the summer. That, and the impact of the massive federal stimulus program, should give a healthy jolt to the economy, said Fred Floss, a SUNY Buffalo State economist.
“It’s very likely that it will not only pull us out of the Covid recession, but also put us on a growth path from the original recession,” Floss said.
But Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly across the Buffalo Niagara region, and that could rattle consumers who are aching to travel and get out.
“It’s tempering some of that optimism,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist. “The pandemic caused the recession, so it’s only logical to assume that the recovery is depending on the pandemic coming under control.”
Economy faces daunting challenge
While some of the hoped-for job gains could come quickly, the hole dug by the Covid-19 recession is so deep that it likely will take a long time to overcome the lingering impact of the swift and sudden downturn last spring.
We’re down 38,500 jobs from a year ago, and the good news is, we’ve made a lot of progress crawling back from the depths of the lockdown last spring, when 112,000 jobs vanished in just one month.
Support Local Journalism
We have managed to climb about two-thirds of the way back to where we were. But the local economy still faces a daunting challenge. The job losses a year into the recovery are more severe than they were at the worst point in the Great Recession, when we were down 34,000 jobs.
March numbers show progress
The region made some progress in the recovery during March, according to data released Thursday by the state Labor Department.
The March gains were small, but solid. In pre-pandemic times, it was typical for the region to add about 2,000 jobs from February to March. This year, the region added 5,500 jobs – a sign that most of the hiring was due to employers bringing back jobs that had been on hiatus during the pandemic.
The March job numbers also allow us to mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic and take a close look at how much worse off we are, compared with our last month of nearly normal times. They show that virtually no segment of the economy was spared by the pandemic. It was more a question of how badly each part was hurt.
A long slog back for hospitality
The leisure and hospitality sector took by far the biggest hit and still is facing the hardest climb back. More than 30,000 jobs vanished in just one month when the pandemic hit – more than half of all the region’s jobs at bars, restaurants and hotels.
It’s been a long slog back for bars and restaurants as they grapple with capacity restrictions and curfews that only recently have eased from the more restrictive levels that have been in place for most of the pandemic. We’re still down about 11,500 jobs at bars, hotels and restaurants. That’s about 30% of the jobs that still haven’t been recovered.
There’s been steady improvement this year. At the end of last year, more than 1 of every 4 jobs at local bars and restaurants still hadn’t come back. Now, it’s 1 in 5, and economists think hiring will accelerate throughout the spring as more vaccines and better weather arrive.
Education and health could see more jobs return
Education and health services account for another 10,000 job losses, but there could be a speedier recovery there as schools return to in-person instruction and as consumers feel more comfortable seeking elective medical treatments they may have put off during the pandemic.
Those two areas alone account for more than half of the region’s lingering job losses.
Manufacturers expect to hire
Other parts of the economy have held up much better. Construction jobs are off by 2%. Manufacturing and financial services are down 3%.
“The lingering losses in those industries are the result of the recession – the economy – as opposed to the pandemic,” Golebiewski said.
Manufacturers are seeing improvement, too. Nearly half of the state’s manufacturers expect to hire more workers in the coming months, according to the Empire Manufacturing Survey released Thursday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That’s because business at those manufacturers has picked up at “a sturdy pace,” with new orders rising solidly, which is a strong sign that production will pick up in the months ahead.
“Firms remained optimistic that conditions would improve over the next six months, expecting significant increases in employment and prices,” Fed economists wrote in their report, which is watched closely because it’s based on a survey that was conducted during the first nine days of April.
So it’s been an uneven recession. And it will be an uneven recovery, too.