David Robinson: An uneven recession leads to an uneven recovery

We’re down 38,500 jobs from a year ago, and the good news is, we’ve made a lot of progress crawling back from the depths of the lockdown last spring, when 112,000 jobs vanished in just one month.

We have managed to climb about two-thirds of the way back to where we were. But the local economy still faces a daunting challenge. The job losses a year into the recovery are more severe than they were at the worst point in the Great Recession, when we were down 34,000 jobs.

March numbers show progress

The region made some progress in the recovery during March, according to data released Thursday by the state Labor Department.

The March gains were small, but solid. In pre-pandemic times, it was typical for the region to add about 2,000 jobs from February to March. This year, the region added 5,500 jobs – a sign that most of the hiring was due to employers bringing back jobs that had been on hiatus during the pandemic.

The March job numbers also allow us to mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic and take a close look at how much worse off we are, compared with our last month of nearly normal times. They show that virtually no segment of the economy was spared by the pandemic. It was more a question of how badly each part was hurt.