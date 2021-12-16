David Robinson: After months of stagnation, the region's job market is growing again

David Robinson: Workers are rushing to retire, and that's a big reason why it's so hard to hire A wave of retirements is sweeping over the Buffalo Niagara region – and it’s one of the big reasons why “Help Wanted” signs are almost as common as holiday light displays.

The November hiring binge is a sign that the region is taking the latest wave of Covid-19 cases in stride. That’s encouraging, because December has brought new and stricter mask mandates, along with the possibility of even further restrictions if Covid-19 cases keep rising.

“It looks like people are getting to the point where they’re just learning to live with the pandemic a little more,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo.

Yet, there also are signs that some of the efforts by businesses to get things a little closer to normal are running into some headwinds. M&T Bank is pushing back its plans to bring workers back to the office. Others are being more flexible with allowing employees to work from home. Still others are only allowing vaccinated workers into the office. And at firms that don’t require vaccines, workers who are in the office now must wear mask.

All of that will have an impact, although it’s hard to say how much of one.