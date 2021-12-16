David Robinson: After months of stagnation, the region's job market is growing again

The Buffalo Niagara region is snapping out of its doldrums after a slump that lasted most of the summer and well into the fall.
November was the best month for hiring since March, with the region adding 4,600 jobs during the month, according to data released Thursday by the State Labor Department.
The fall hiring surge revived a jobs recovery that had stalled out at the beginning of summer as supply chain shortages hampered businesses that already were struggling to find enough workers for the positions they were trying to fill.
The stagnation lasted throughout the summer and early fall – until an uptick in hiring took hold in November, built around sectors that have been bastions of strength, such as construction, as well as a new burst of activity in long-struggling segments of the service sector, from education and health to professional and business services.
It was enough to push the number of jobs across the Buffalo Niagara region to its highest level since the pandemic began.
But don’t get overly excited about the solid November jobs report. The region still has about 5% fewer jobs than it did two years ago – before the pandemic began – and that means that we’re still without almost 28,000 jobs that we once had.
“November was not a bad month,” said Fred Floss, a SUNY-Buffalo State economist. “We’re coming back, but we’re not coming back in the same way.”
That’s because, unlike the recoveries from other recessions, this one still has a pandemic that just won’t end. Covid-19 cases are way up across Western New York, and the more contagious omicron variant is on the way.
Exactly how that will affect the economy is anyone’s guess, but the uncertainty over what’s coming in the next few months will weigh on the job market.
“I’d like to say we’ve turned a corner, but we really need a better handle on where we’re headed with the pandemic,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.
She thinks December could be another good month for hiring across the region, with stores and restaurants bulking up staff for the holidays as best they can in a tight market, while less seasonal businesses continue to look for more workers, as well.
But once January hits and the seasonal holiday jobs go away, Golebiewski worries that the region will give back some of its late-year progress.
Support Local Journalism
“Until we get to a more certain period of recovery from the pandemic, our recovery is at risk,” she said. “With omicron looming, it’s not entirely clear where we’re headed.”
A wave of retirements is sweeping over the Buffalo Niagara region – and it’s one of the big reasons why “Help Wanted” signs are almost as common as holiday light displays.
The November hiring binge is a sign that the region is taking the latest wave of Covid-19 cases in stride. That’s encouraging, because December has brought new and stricter mask mandates, along with the possibility of even further restrictions if Covid-19 cases keep rising.
“It looks like people are getting to the point where they’re just learning to live with the pandemic a little more,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo.
Yet, there also are signs that some of the efforts by businesses to get things a little closer to normal are running into some headwinds. M&T Bank is pushing back its plans to bring workers back to the office. Others are being more flexible with allowing employees to work from home. Still others are only allowing vaccinated workers into the office. And at firms that don’t require vaccines, workers who are in the office now must wear mask.
All of that will have an impact, although it’s hard to say how much of one.
The mask-wearing requirement could be a bigger issue for restaurants, where face coverings now are mandated for all customers unless they are actively eating or drinking. That’s a significant tightening of the old rule that allowed patrons to take masks off once they were seated.
If restaurants enforce the rule, it could deter some customers. And many restaurants, which struggled so mightily during the pandemic, can’t afford to lose customers.
All of that overshadows some of the bright spots in the November report.
Professional and business services have started to bounce back. They’re still down 4% from pre-pandemic levels, but the gap has been narrowing since the early summer. After being down by nearly 6,000 jobs in August, the shortfall had been cut in half by November.
The region’s building boom isn’t showing signs of letting up. Construction jobs are at their highest level since at least 1990, and the industry even managed to hold off the seasonal slowdown that usually happens when the weather turns colder.
“The construction numbers have been very strong,” Glass said. “It gives me encouragement. It tells me we’re still growing. We’re still building.”
Not everything is rebounding, though. The leisure and hospitality sector still is taking a beating. It’s down 8,000 jobs since August – about twice the size of the usual drop that occurs as the weather turns colder and outdoor activities wind down. Those businesses also were hit by the additional blow from the worker shortage, struggling to replace the students who took seasonal jobs during the summer and left them to go back to school.
The 1,200 hospital jobs that vanished temporarily with the Mercy Hospital strike have come back – but not quite all the way. Hospital jobs are down 200 from their pre-strike level and are at their lowest point for any non-strike month going back 31 years, partly because it’s so hard to hire.
Overall, it’s a small step in the right direction. And for a job market that’s been stuck in the mud for five months, that’s a good thing.