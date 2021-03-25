David Robinson: ACV's high-flying IPO is a big win – and an unusual one – for Buffalo Niagara

“They’re basically going to look for new places to invest their money, so they can do it again and again and again,” Colligan said. “We’re going to see that in Buffalo. We’re definitely going to see that money recycled.”

That’s good, because money is the stuff that makes the startup world go. New businesses need money to get their ideas off the ground, and they will go wherever it takes to get that funding.

Until recently, that place wasn’t Buffalo. About a decade ago, when the state was preparing its Launch NY initiative to aid startups across upstate, there was a study that found only $1 million in startup funding flowing to all of upstate, Colligan said. During each of the last four years, the Buffalo Niagara region alone has brought in more than $200 million.

“The economic activity around startups is fantastic,” Colligan said.

A decade ago, Launch NY didn’t exist. Neither did another state-backed venture, 43North, which awards $5 million annually to promising startups that pledge to move to Buffalo for a year. 43North also has helped build a support system for startups, helped link them with mentors to offer advice and created a network where entrepreneurs can hash out their challenges and opportunities. It also helped create a buzz about starting your own business here.