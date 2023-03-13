The Buffalo Niagara region’s long and sluggish recovery from the Covid-19 recession suddenly is a lot closer to the finish line.

Not because there’s been a wave of new hiring over the past few months, with new companies swooping in to add thousands of new workers, but because of a few clicks on a computer keyboard.

The state Labor Department – as it does every year at this time – went back and reviewed its employment data from across the state, this time using more extensive and accurate information collected from companies into the early fall.

What that review found was that the Buffalo Niagara job market has been considerably stronger than first reported. The revisions weren’t strong enough to wipe out all of the lingering job losses since the pandemic hit, but they were robust enough to cut the deficit almost in half.

That makes a huge difference. Instead of being down almost 25,000 jobs since the pandemic began, the region now is just 12,600 jobs short, according to recently released data.

It puts the recovery at a point where it’s now possible to project that – barring a recession – the region just might be able to fully recover its lost jobs by the end of the year.

Or at least get close. With the beating some parts of the region’s economy took during the recession – bars and restaurants, for instance – it is possible that the post-pandemic job market won’t be a mirror image of what we had before Covid-19.

If that is the case – and SUNY Buffalo State University economist Fred Floss thinks it is likely – we'll need other segments of the region’s economy to grow to make up for those shortfalls.

“It looks like, by the end of the year, we’ll be back to our new equilibrium,” Floss said. “But it may not be quite as high as it was before the pandemic.”

So the region’s economy will have to change, but that’s not as daunting as you might think. Over the past 50 years, the region has gone from a place where manufacturing was king to a place where the level of factory work is about on par with the rest of the country.

The lingering question – and the more immediate one – is whether we’ll have the workers to get there.

“We can potentially forecast getting back to pre-pandemic levels, because we have 19,000 unemployed individuals and 13,000 jobs to fill,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

But that won’t pan out unless even more people start looking for jobs. That’s because unemployment already is near historic lows at around 3.5% (the unemployment data will be revised next week). There always will be thousands of workers who are unemployed, even in the best of times because they are switching jobs or face some type of barrier, such as inadequate skills, lack of transportation or child care.

As a result, economists say there is something called a natural level of unemployment, which is generally pegged at somewhere around 4%. We’re pushing up against that now, and that is why we'll need more people to start looking to work if the region is to keep regaining the jobs it lost.

That also doesn’t change the fact that the region’s recovery has been much weaker than the rest of the country. Even with the upward revisions, the region still has 2.2% fewer jobs than it did before Covid-19.

It means we’re running more than a year behind the rest of the country, which had a similar job shortfall in November 2021. The country reached the point of full recovery in June and now has nearly 1.8% more jobs than it did before Covid-19.

The difference is significant. Had Buffalo Niagara recovered in lockstep with the rest of the country, we'd now have almost 23,000 more jobs than we currently do. That would be enough to provide a job to every one of the region's unemployed people, plus about 4,000 more.

So, it is easy to see why the region's shrunken labor force is such a big concern. We've lost about 14,000 workers since the pandemic – that's about 1 of every 25 people who were in the job market before Covid-19.

It is the reason why companies struggle to fill open positions. It is the reason why wages have been rising. And it is the reason why the region still is struggling to recover those 13,000 missing jobs.

"It's hard to say how much of that will come back with the labor shortage," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.

"A lot of these companies are still having a hard time finding people," he said. "And a lot of workers still have barriers" that keep them from finding a job.

Soaring inflation eventually may help ease the crunch, Golebiewski said. Retirees who stopped working during Covid-19 may find that their fixed incomes don't go quite as far as they expected and decide to go back to work, at least part time. Workers who are getting by on one or two part-time jobs may find they now need two or three.

"There is still demand," Golebiewski said.

Health care firms – from hospitals to community care providers and nursing homes – struggle to find skilled workers. Teachers are in demand, especially for substitutes.

And lower-paying sectors, like hotels and restaurants that rely on part-time employees, are facing stiff competition over wages.

A report last month from economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that wage pressures across New York and the New York City metro area are starting to ease, even with inflation raging.

While firms in New York and the New York City metro area say they raised wages by 5% to 6% during the past year, they are projecting increases of just a little more than 3% over the next year – a downward shift that, if it materializes, would bring the pattern of wage increases back in line with pre-pandemic trends, the report found.

But the competition for workers still is having an impact. The businesses that were surveyed by the Fed economists said they expect wages for new hires to be up by about 5% – a projected increase that was the same for both manufacturers and service firms, the Fed economists said.

So the recovery that once seemed so far off is getting tantalizingly close. But with inflation squeezing consumers, interest rates rising and businesses worried that a recession is coming, there's no guarantee we'll get there.

"We're slowly progressing," Glass said. "There's still room for improvement. We're still down jobs, but it's definitely better than it was before."