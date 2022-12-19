David Balkin is out as president of SUNY-Erie Community College

David Balkin's tenure as the president of SUNY-Erie Community College is over.

Balkin and the college are parting ways seven weeks after he was suspended by the ECC Board of Trustees while it investigated an ECC staff member's complaint against him – and only 11 months after he took the job.

Balkin's departure is effective immediately, the college said. Provost Adiam Tsegai will continue her role as Officer in Charge until the board finds a replacement for Balkin.

Balkin's departure came following a special meeting of ECC's Board of Trustees on Monday afternoon. After about 45 minutes in executive session, the board emerged and approved "a confidential separation agreement" with Balkin.

Later, the board issued a statement that said, "The Board of Trustees of SUNY Erie Community College has accepted Dr. David K. Balkin’s resignation as President of the College."

"Dr. Balkin led the College over the last year, confronting pandemic-related issues, financial challenges and certain technology platform concerns," the statement said. "The Board of Trustees appreciates Dr. Balkin’s efforts on these and other fronts during his tenure, and wishes Dr. Balkin well in his future endeavors."

Balkin, contacted following the meeting, said he could not comment.

Balkin came to ECC in February with a mission to stabilize the financially troubled college and put it on a path to attract more students and train more of the workers needed by the region's employers. After a career in business, he had performed a similar troubleshooting role to save a community college in South Bend, Ind.

But Balkin was suspended from ECC with pay on Oct. 27 while trustees hired a third-party investigator to look into a complaint against him that reportedly involved an argument with an employee.

The complaint reportedly resulted from a confrontation between Balkin and a library staff member over his idea to relocate the library at ECC’s city campus into the county’s downtown public library as a cost-cutting measure.

In the process of “rightsizing” the college to reflect years of declining enrollment, Balkin worked closely with three of the four unions representing ECC workers, about 90 of whom opted to take an early retirement incentive offered by the county and the college. Balkin cut another 60 positions in the summer, including some librarians, but no full-time faculty, to stave off a projected $9 million deficit this year.

The one union that resisted Balkin’s methods, the Faculty Federation of ECC, has criticized him for making changes without their input. FFECC President Andrew Sako was not available for comment Monday evening.

Balkin had been exploring the idea of moving the library at the college’s City Campus into vacant space in the downtown public library – a concept that was quickly derailed by detractors from the faculty union who got wind of the idea in mid-October.

Besides cutting staff at ECC, Balkin discontinued several low-performing programs at ECC’s South Campus and had been working to reduce the footprint of a three-campus college with duplicate programs at each.

He has also been outspokenly transparent about what he saw as wasteful spending by previous administrations that will take years to recover.

Balkin’s plan has been to shift ECC's focus away from general studies spread across three campuses and streamline programs to reflect industry demands – including offering short-term certificate programs for new careers that don't require traditional college degrees.

He has been building a focus on programs that provide a pathway to jobs for students by building ties with local employers that are struggling to find workers with in-demand skills.