Dave's Outlet opens in the Village of Silver Creek

LOCAL CHRISTMAS SHOPPING GEE (copy)

Dave's Christmas Wonderland will open several pop-up shops for the Halloween season.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
Dave's Outlet Store will open at 18 Main St. in Silver Creek on Wednesday.

Dave's stores are a division of Gordon Cos., which was founded in 1977 by Dave Gordon. The company started by specializing in close-out merchandise and, as it got greater access to holiday products, it became known for its year-round offering of Christmas products.

The store sells custom-made wreaths and swags, Christmas trees, lights and holiday décor. The company has also held pop-up shops, such as its Halloween pop-up store, selling spooky decorations and accoutrements.

In addition to the Village of Silver Creek, Dave's has stores in Cheektowaga, Chafee and Amherst.

