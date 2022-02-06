There’s a new dynamic across the Buffalo Niagara economy.

Home prices are rising at the fastest pace in more than four decades, jumping by more than 15% last year, with the median sale price topping $200,000 for the first time ever. Despite a shortage of homes for sale, buyers kept buying, with home sales hitting a more than 25-year high in 2021.

With labor tight, the competition for employees is intense, giving workers more leverage to seek higher earnings after a decade of wage growth that barely topped inflation.

And the population is growing again, bringing new customers to a region that had grown used to the steady decline in consumer demand that happens when more people move away than move in.

Together, there are new, competitive dynamics coursing through the economy – and it is having an impact on the region, not only on wages and home prices, but on the ability of workers to change jobs or even switch careers.

With hiring tight, many companies have become more willing to train workers, rather than wait for someone with experience to come along, because not having enough workers has slowed the recovery across the region.

In some ways, it is still the old Buffalo Niagara economy, too.

The region’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic has been sluggish, in large part because of a labor crunch that existed before the pandemic and that has gotten worse since.

Job growth has plateaued since summer, leaving the region still 28,000 jobs short of its pre-Covid-19 levels. That’s a 5% shortfall, compared with pre-pandemic employment levels two years ago. The nation is down just 2%.

That’s concerning, because as Canisius College economists Mark Zaporowski and George Palumbo have long noted, the region typically falls deeper during a recession and takes longer to recover. That’s what’s happening now, too.

While workers are in demand everywhere, the Buffalo Niagara region’s out-sized hospitality and tourism sector took a bigger-than-normal hit from Covid-19. The continued closure of the Canadian border is prolonging the recovery there, said Jaison Abel, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in Buffalo. Business services that have mostly recovered across the country have lagged in their rebound here.

So, there’s room for improvement. But that doesn’t negate the powerful new forces shaping the region’s economy.

Housing

For decades, home sellers had to wait patiently for a buyer to come along. Sometimes, it took a couple of months, or more, for that to happen. Buyers could take their time, and one of their biggest decisions was how low they could go with their offer. It’s why home values in the Buffalo Niagara region were among the nation’s lowest in the 1980s.

Now, some homes sell in a few days, with spirited bidding. Homes across the Buffalo Niagara region, on average, have been selling for more than their latest listing price, for 18 straight months. Last year, the average home sold for 5.6% more than the list price, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. In 2020, the average premium was just under 1%.

With that changed dynamic, home prices here have jumped by about 50% over the past three years, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Local home values, while still 36% below the national average, are now comfortably in the middle of the pack and higher than places like Rochester and Cleveland, and they’ve been keeping pace with the national market since late 2016, according to New York Fed data.

Hiring

For the first time in decades, workers have some leverage.

They’re in such short supply that they have bargaining power that they’ve long lacked. Instead of taking the first job that comes along, they can be picky by shopping around and comparing offers. With the Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate at a modern-day low of 3.3% in December, employers don’t have oodles of choices among the workers who are currently looking for one.

In short, the tables have turned.

That’s one reason why wages have been rising. Average annual pay across the Buffalo Niagara region surged by 9.5% in 2020 – roughly three times faster than the increase in 2019, before the pandemic.

But there are some early signs that the wage pressures are easing. The region’s average weekly wage – which reflects both wages and hours worked – inched up by less than 1% from the second quarter of 2020 through the second quarter of 2021, according to federal data.

“It is difficult to determine whether these new wage increases reflect a reconfigured pandemic workforce, or underlying labor market conditions,” the Canisius economists said in an analysis last week.

The lingering trouble – for the Buffalo Niagara job market and the nation’s – is that too many workers have stopped looking for work. Many have retired early. Child care is a big issue. And there are ample opportunities for workers to find new – and presumably better – jobs, both locally or even remotely.

“We have significant turnover,” said John Scannell, the CEO at Elma motion control equipment maker Moog Inc.

“Our attrition rates have probably doubled from a year or two ago,” Scannell said. “It's really quite dramatic. And that means you're constantly trying to hire. You're bringing in new people and have all these inefficiencies that go with that.”

More people

Don’t underestimate the power of a rising population.

It means more consumers, shopping in stores and purchasing more services. It makes it easier for existing businesses to grow, and it sends an encouraging sign to would-be entrepreneurs that there’s a more vibrant market for what they’re selling.

For too long, Buffalo Niagara businesses had to operate under the mantra that every new customer they got was one they had to steal from the competition.

Now there are new customers to be had – and that’s a big deal.

It is a dynamic that the Buffalo Niagara region hasn’t had in half a century, and while the population growth here is significantly slower than the rest of the country, it is still a vast improvement on the decades of decline that have long hampered the region’s economy.

And it gives the Buffalo Niagara economy new dynamics that can give the region a big boost in ways that haven’t been possible before.

