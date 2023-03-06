Until last week, Daniel Vicente was working as a machine operator at a manufacturing plant outside Philadelphia.

Now, Vicente is preparing for a new job: director of United Auto Workers Region 9, which is based in Amherst. He is also making plans to move to the area with his family.

Vicente won a runoff election against assistant director Lauren Farrell, with unofficial results showing he received 52% of the vote. The position of Region 9 director is currently vacant.

On Monday, Vicente said he is looking forward to getting to work and connecting with UAW members.

"As a worker, I never saw our regional director, not once," he said. "I do not plan to just sit idly and not get in front of the rank and file membership."

For the first time, UAW members voted directly for their top leaders, instead of through a delegate system. A runoff was held for Region 9 director because none of the three candidates in balloting late last year secured a majority of votes.

Region 9's territory encompasses Western and Central New York, New Jersey and most of Pennsylvania. In Western New York, that includes members of UAW locals at two General Motors plants and one Ford Motor Co. plant. Unofficial results showed Vicente captured a majority of the votes cast at each of those three locals.

The Detroit-based UAW International is under the oversight of a court-appointed, independent monitor following a series of corruption scandals involving UAW leaders. The monitor began counting votes last Wednesday. Vicente ran on a UAW Members United reform slate, which included Shawn Fain as its candidate for UAW International president.

The outcome of the race for president is still undetermined. Unofficial results showed Fain ahead of incumbent Ray Curry by 50.2% to 49.8%, a lead of just 645 votes out of nearly 138,000 ballots cast.

The monitor said there were still 1,608 unresolved challenged ballots in that race. Election officials will determine the eligibility of the voters who cast those ballots. The count is scheduled is to resume on Thursday.

The UAW's contracts with the Detroit Three automakers are scheduled to expire Sept. 14. Vicente said he and fellow members of his slate are determined to take a different approach to talks this time around, after the union made concessions amid the recession and the automakers once again prospering.

"Our slate is on the same page as to how we are going to approach these negotiations," he said. "We're moving away from the friendly business management relations that we've taken and plan to have a more militant approach to these negotiations.

"We very much are looking forward to bringing on the [UAW] incumbents that didn't run against anybody in these races," Vicente said. "We're looking to work together with them because at the end of the day, all of us are United Auto Workers and this fight is going to take all of us."

Vicente said he plans to move to the Buffalo area with his wife and four children after the school year ends, to live where Region 9 is based. Vicente visited Western New York during his campaign and was familiar with the UAW's strong presence.

"That's why the headquarters is in Western New York, the density of workers in that region," he said. "It makes sense, just from a practical standpoint."