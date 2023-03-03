Daniel Vicente is leading Lauren Farrell by about 300 votes in a run-off election to become the next regional director of the local United Auto Workers International union.

Vicente has garnered 4,347 votes, or 52%, to Farrell's 4,025, or 48%, for the vacant position of Region 9 director, according to unofficial vote tallies.

Region 9 is headquartered in Amherst and represents a large population of active and retired UAW workers from employers including General Motors and Ford plants.

The Region 9 director position has been vacant since former director Jeff Binz retired last year. Farrell currently serves as the Region 9 assistant director and Vicente is the recording secretary for UAW 644 in Pottstown, Pa.

For the first time, UAW members around the country are voting directly for their top officials, rather than through a delegate system. The UAW International is under the oversight of a court-appointed independent monitor following a series of scandals involving UAW leaders.

Local UAW official reprimanded over election-related letter A copy of the letter, which was shared with The Buffalo News, includes the underlined sentence, “These are the people we need to vote for.”

During the election, a United Auto Workers official violated runoff rules by sending a letter to more than 100 Buffalo-area members telling them who to vote for. The letter falsely claimed Region 9's offices would be moved from Amherst to Pennsylvania if the rival candidates won.

The union's president and vice president seats are up for grabs in this election, but it's unclear how much longer it will take to count the remaining votes, according the Detroit Free Press. Votes in numerous regions still need to be tallied.

Locally, Shawn Fain is leading Ray Curry for president and Chuck Browning is ahead of Tim Bressler for vice president.