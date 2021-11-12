 Skip to main content
Dan Hamister puts late father's Florida estate up for sale for $42 million
Dan Hamister puts late father's Florida estate up for sale for $42 million

Hamister

Mark Hamister speaks during a press conference in 2013.

 Derek Gee

Got $42 million lying around? It could buy you the Florida mansion owned by the late Buffalo business executive Mark E. Hamister.

Hamister's son, Daniel, has put his father's Florida mansion home on the market for a $42 million – more than three and a half times what it was worth just seven years ago.

The palatial seven-bedroom oceanfront house in Highland Beach – with more than 16,500 square feet of space, 11 bathrooms and its own six-bay auto museum – was formerly the home of race-car driver Jeff Gordon.

Mark Hamister bought it in 2014 for just over $12.5 million.

His son inherited the 1.14-acre estate after his father died from Covid-19 this summer, but Daniel Hamister – now the chairman and CEO of Buffalo-based Hamister Group – lives here. He could not be reached for comment Friday.

Hamister vaccine

Dan and Katie Hamister, twin siblings, stand in front of a portrait of their father, Mark Hamister, hanging in the offices of the Hamister Group in Lafayette Square. Mark Hamister died after being hospitalized with Covid-19 in August.

Built in 1996, the gated Cap d'Antibes-style estate has 120 feet of beach frontage in an area called South Florida's "Malibu on the Atlantic." It was purchased by Gordon for $2.4 million after it was built, and then sold for $13.3 million in 2003.

According to the listing, the house features an entry plaza and butterfly staircase, public rooms, a media and screening room, a primary suite in its own wing, and an executive office looking out on the ocean.

It also includes a new club room wing with the auto museum that was added by Hamister, along with an additional seven-bay garage.

Its lower level has a full wellness center and gym, a massage room with a full bath and a sauna. The property also features a large-scale gathering area, a resort-style heated pool and a private beach walk leading to an observation deck on the sand.

There's also a wet bar, a Roman-style tub, a cabana with a bathroom, a covered patio and a balcony. And the property includes a whole-house generator, and an elevator.

Highland Beach is between Boca Raton and Delray Beach.

