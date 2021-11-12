Dan Hamister puts late father's Florida estate up for sale for $42 million

Got $42 million lying around? It could buy you the Florida mansion owned by the late Buffalo business executive Mark E. Hamister.

Hamister's son, Daniel, has put his father's Florida mansion home on the market for a $42 million – more than three and a half times what it was worth just seven years ago.

The palatial seven-bedroom oceanfront house in Highland Beach – with more than 16,500 square feet of space, 11 bathrooms and its own six-bay auto museum – was formerly the home of race-car driver Jeff Gordon.

Mark Hamister bought it in 2014 for just over $12.5 million.

His son inherited the 1.14-acre estate after his father died from Covid-19 this summer, but Daniel Hamister – now the chairman and CEO of Buffalo-based Hamister Group – lives here. He could not be reached for comment Friday.

Built in 1996, the gated Cap d'Antibes-style estate has 120 feet of beach frontage in an area called South Florida's "Malibu on the Atlantic." It was purchased by Gordon for $2.4 million after it was built, and then sold for $13.3 million in 2003.