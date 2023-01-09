Damar Hamlin transferred to Buffalo hospital: 'This is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's recovery will continue in Western New York.

Hamlin, who has received an outpouring of support from across the nation since he collapsed in cardiac arrest early in a game Jan. 2, was released Monday morning from intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was flown back to Buffalo, where he was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to continue his treatment.

"He is currently listed in stable condition and continues to make significant progress in his recovery," Kaleida Health said in a statement Monday afternoon. "The goal of the transfer to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute is to get him closer to home for further evaluation, recovery and eventually discharge and rehabilitation."

Kaleida said Hamlin's care team is being led by Dr. Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician and the system's chief quality officer, and Dr. Ken Snyder, Kaleida's chief physician quality officer and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant for the National Football League Players Association and the NFL.

The news Monday provided exactly what fans across the country were hoping to hear, allowing the nation to collectively take a sigh of relief after the horrifying, and nationally televised, scene that played out just over a week ago when Hamllin, 24, fell into cardiac arrest following a tackle late in the first quarter of the "Monday Night Football" game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Hamlin, who has been tweeting a lot in recent days, sent out a message on Twitter at 3:30 p.m. Monday: "Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!"

Dr. Timothy Pritts, chief of general surgery and vice chair for clinical operations at UC Health, said Monday that Hamlin on Monday morning was able to meet the criteria necessary to upgrade his condition from critical to "fair or good," which allowed for the transfer to Buffalo.

"He is doing well, and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery," said Dr. William Knight IV, professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and director of the hospital's emergency medicine program.

The two doctors held a virtual news briefing at 3 p.m. Monday, no doubt an ode to Hamlin's jersey number.

After Hamlin went into cardiac arrest at 8:55 p.m. Jan. 2, staff trainers and doctors with both the Bills and Bengals sprang into action with a well-designed protocol, efforts that have been lauded by experts across the nation. The Bills medical and athletic training staff members were recognized during pregame activities Sunday.

Hamlin was taken by ambulance to UC Medical Center at 9:25 p.m. Jan. 2, where he remained until Monday morning.

Hamlin woke up last Wednesday night in the hospital's ICU, asking a simple question in writing that already feels made for the big screen: Who won?

"You won," a trauma team meber told Hamlin. "You've won the game of life."

Pritts and Knight told that story during their last virtual news briefing on Thursday, by which point Hamlin had made "substantial improvement in his condition" and was alert and aware. Pritts, during that briefing, said it marked "a good turning point in his ongoing care," allowing the nation to collectively take a sigh of relief after the horrifying, and nationally televised, scene that played out three days earlier in Cincinnati.

By Friday, Hamlin's breathing tube was removed and he spoke with teammates via FaceTime, telling them: "Love you boys."

Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, FaceTimes with Bills players and coaches: ‘Love you boys’ Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin continues to make remarkable progress in his recovery just four days after his heart stopped during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin, the second-year safety, had his breathing tube removed overnight at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the team announced Friday morning. “He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Bills ...

Hamlin's condition only continued to improve through the weekend, when he was active on social media.

In fact, Hamlin tweeted more than a dozen times on Sunday, a day when the Bills defeated the New England Patriots 35-23 to finish the season 13-3 and lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC. That included retweeting the Bills Twitter account, which pointed out in a tweet that Nyheim Hines' storybook opening kickoff return for a touchdown was the team's first kickoff return for a touchdown in three years and three months.

"God Behind All This No Coincidence..3," Hamilin tweeted after seeing the Bills tweet.

Damar Hamlin's '3' expresses fan support all around stadium: 'Just wanted to show our love' Outside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park prior to the New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills showdown, Damar Hamlin and the "3" he wears on his Bills uniform seemed to command the love of every football fan heading toward the game – regardless of team loyalty.

The number "3" was everywhere during Sunday's game. It was on flags, signs, T-shirts and more, with fans showing support for the Pittsburgh native drafted in 2021 by this season's playoff-bound Buffalo Bills.

This story will be updated.