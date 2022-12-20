Dallas loan servicer sued for not maintaining Cheektowaga house during foreclosure

A Dallas-area mortgage lender and loan servicer is being sued for not taking care of a vacant property in Cheektowaga that it had foreclosed.

Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns and the Western New York Law Center filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Servis One of Irving, Texas – which operates nationally as BSI Financial Services – because it failed to repair, secure and maintain a home under the state Real Property Actions and Proceedings Law.

That December 2016 law requires mortgage lenders and loan servicers to assume responsibility for the vacant and abandoned homes that are backing loans in their portfolio, particularly when the mortgages go into default or foreclosure. Under the law, the companies must inspect properties within 90 days of a borrower's delinquency and every 25 to 35 days afterwards to verify if a home is abandoned. If so, the companies must take over maintenance.

“This property has been in distress since 2018 and in April of this year it popped up on the radar of the Zombie Property Task Force once again," Kearns said. "We pledged to hold BSI Financial, the service provider, accountable for the proper maintenance of this home and fix the safety hazards so it was not a neighborhood eyesore.”

Kearns said the property was cleaned up and auctioned in August. But since then, BSI has failed to properly maintain the property, as required by state law, he said.

"We felt we needed to take further action,” Kearns said.

Located at 119 Crescent Court, the 1,612-square-foot home has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, but has been in trouble since 2018. The prior homeowner had taken out a reverse mortgage in March 1999, but died in December 2014. Cheektowaga recorded its first building code violations on the property in March 2018, shortly before a previous firm, Kondaur Capital Corp., took over servicing for the loan and initiated foreclosure in November 2018.

The law center, on behalf of the town, filed a complaint with state regulators in June 2020 regarding maintenance issues, and a representative of the servicer confirmed that repairs were needed. BSI took over mortgage servicing later that year.

The foreclosure order was signed by a state judge in May 2022, and the law center sent a demand letter to BSI seeking action. Five months later, in late October and early November, the law center notified the state and BSI of its intent to sue.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Town of Cheektowaga, which is seeking a maximum penalty of up to $500 per day for BSI's violations, up to the state limit of $74,999.99.

“Filing this lawsuit against BSI today is an important step to hold banks and servicers accountable in Western New York,” said Kate Lockhart, director of the law center's Vacant and Abandoned Property Program and a member of the Zombie Property Task Force. "Noncompliance is unacceptable."

Since its first inspection in March 2018, the town has conducted follow-ups through June 16, 2022, and found the same property violations each time, indicating that no work had been done to address the violations, the lawsuit alleged. In response, the county-led Zombie Property Task Force filed numerous complaints with the state.

The problems include a deteriorated front entrance, chimney, roofing, gutters and driveway; broken sidewalk pads; deteriorated paint; accumulation of debris and tree branches; excessive lawn growth; and deteriorating or rotted siding, soffit, fascia and trim.

Led by CEO Gargan Sharma, BSI is licensed in all 50 states, and maintains operations in Texas, California, Pennsylvania and India. It was fined in 2014 by the New York State Department of Financial Services for servicing mortgage loans in the state prior to obtaining a state license.