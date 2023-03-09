The former corporate headquarters of Bethlehem Steel will soon have a new owner, as Cedarland Development Group has agreed to buy the seven-story Southtowns office building for $3.9 million.

Buffalo-based Cedarland – owned and led by Dr. Fadi Dagher – confirmed that it recently put the 25.5-acre property under contract after beating out at least two other local bidders in a modified "call-for-offers" auction conducted by brokerage CBRE-Buffalo. The development firm expects to close on the deal in two to three months, according to Kevin Dagher, the company's vice president.

Dagher said the developer plans to retain the 164,025-square-foot building as office space, but will "freshen up the common areas, do some landscaping and some exterior painting" in order to upgrade it and attract new tenants.

Built in 1960 as the steelmaker's home, the mid-century modern-style office building contains seven floors and a basement, and is located at at 3556 Lakeshore Road. That's at the intersection of Milestrip Road, adjacent to Woodlawn Beach State Park, and six miles from downtown Buffalo.

The building features an expansive base for the first three levels, with 31,000 to 38,000 square feet per floor, while the next five floors each have 12,000 square feet. It includes a 240-seat auditorium on the first floor, a grab-and-go market and a fitness center, plus 650 surface parking spaces.

Now known as the Gateway Office Building, it is currently owned and partially occupied by construction manager RP Oak Hill Building Co., but its six other tenants include civil engineering firm Nussbaumer & Clarke and Gilbraltar Industries, a publicly traded company in the building products industry.

The property is assessed at $3.3 million. However, it's currently only 43% occupied. So there is plenty of room to fill in the empty space, and there's another 22 acres of vacant land surrounding the building that is available for "future development potential," Dagher added. The firm does not have any current plans for that land, however.

"There’s a lot of manufacturing activity around there, new manufacturing businesses coming in," he said. "It’s got great waterfront views. Maybe we can bring in some new tech tenants."

Cedarland also hopes to capitalize on the growth of the nearby Renaissance Commerce Park just to the north in Lackawanna – ironically, on the former Bethlehem Steel manufacturing campus – that is already luring more businesses to the Southtowns area along Route 5 and the Lake Erie shore.

"The strength of the manufacturing in the area will provide for more office uses, because a lot of those tenants need office space," Dagher said. "It definitely helps that there’s a lot of manufacturing activity. The resurgence of the industrial park is definitely a bonus there."

Eckhardt project ready to go

Meanwhile, Cedarland is preparing to start construction on its $11.7 million redevelopment of the 40,570-square-foot former Eckardt Department Store building at 950 Broadway in East Buffalo, which will include 28 new affordable apartments, a free day care on the first floor operated by the Community Action Organization and an indoor urban farm that will grow and sell fresh vegetables.

It is also planning to spend $15 million to renovate the former Emerald South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – a once-troubled 54,540-square-foot nursing home at 1175 Delaware Ave. that Cedarland bought for $2.33 million – into a 70-unit apartment building dubbed Delaware Place. And it is finishing construction of Michigan Place Apartments at 1145 Michigan Ave., a $10 million project to create a three-story building with 38 units.