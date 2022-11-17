Daemen uses 'Drive to 75' campaign to improve for the future

Daemen U uses 'Drive to 75' campaign to improve for the future

Daemen University began planning for its 75th anniversary this year long before it changed from a college to a university in March.

The school kicked off its comprehensive “Drive to 75” capital campaign back in 2016 and has been making major improvements to its campus and funding new programs and student scholarships along the way.

At its 75th celebration last month, Daemen announced that it surpassed its $22 million goal by close to $5 million and is on track to fulfill a “wish” to replace a giant parking lot in the middle of campus with a green, parklike quadrangle dubbed Daemen Public Square.

“Our campus is actually pretty nice-looking as it is, but there’s one eyesore, if you will, and that’s that right in the sort of spiritual center of the campus is that big, ugly parking lot,” said Daemen President Gary Olson.

“That’s where you would normally find, on a traditional campus, a quad. So the wish was to be able to have the funding necessary to build replacement parking peripheral to the center of campus and then to turn that main parking lot into a quad. And that’s finally become a reality.”

As one of several small private colleges in Erie County – current enrollment 2,457 – Daemen wants to make a big impression on students, parents and the community with a beautiful campus as well as state-of-the-art programs and facilities.

Here’s a look at what Daemen has done and will do via the campaign:

Green space

Daemen increased its campus from 35.3 to 49 acres by buying adjacent properties along Getzville Road and using some of the space for small parking lots on the periphery to replace the central lot that will become Daemen Public Green next year.

The university placed the new lots amid tree-lined spaces, “much to the frustration of the construction contractors who wanted to mow everything down,” Olson said. “So you have these nice smaller parking lots with walls of green around each one.” Two “tree challenges” also helped Daemen plant 250 mature trees around campus.

Early campaign donors Estelle Siegel and the late Bernard Siegel funded a decorative stone wall that runs along the Main Street front of the campus and wraps around the side to the Getzville Road entrance, with matching stone signs at each of three entrances.

New facilities

The “Drive to 75” funded a complete renovation of all science labs at Daemen, which is known for its health sciences programs, and restoration of several historic campus buildings including Curtis Hall, a former mansion that houses physician assistant, psychology and social work faculty offices. Daemen also renovated student dining facilities to create bright airy dining areas with socially distant tables.

In 2020, Daemen opened the Center for Interprofessional Learning and Simulation, a replica clinic that rivals the health care simulation centers at some medical schools. It has a reception area, eight exam rooms, a counseling room, spaces for telehealth, a conference room and spaces for interprofessional collaboration.

Next year, Daemen plans to open an Institute for Mobility Innovation & Technology with $2 million raised so far. The institute will fill a niche in the region as a facility equipped to assist people recovering from stroke, brain injury, concussion, spinal cord injury and motor disabilities.

Olson said the institute will offer leading edge robotics-based equipment and assistive technology to help patients regain the ability to stand, walk and perform other motor functions, support Amherst’s goal to be a medical destination and serve as a learning center for students and faculty. Where and when it will open is to be announced soon, he said.

Student support

The campaign also raised over $6 million for Daemen’s endowment fund for student scholarships and contributed to student support services such as its Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

Besides generating some of the largest donations in Daemen’s history, the “Drive to 75” also saw trustees and administrators put their money where their mouths are in terms of giving.

Big donations included two $1 million gifts from the vice chair of Daemen’s Board of Trustees, Paul Saffrin, one to create the Paul Saffrin Center for Sustainability and Civic Engagement and one for campus beautification and the new quad; a $1 million bequest pledged by Olson and his wife, Lynn Worsham; $500,000 from trustee Mark Chason and his wife Mariana Botero Chason to support the IMIT project, and $440,000 from board chair John Yurtchuk.

