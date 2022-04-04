Daemen University to add dental college to its health care programs

If approved, the college will differ from most dental schools by offering a year-round, three-year degree program instead of the four years it usually takes to earn a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree.

Graduating high school students could also take advantage of a “3+3” plan and get their bachelor’s degree in biology from Daemen in three years and their DDS in three more, to become dentists in six years instead of eight.

The year-round program will also mean more continuous care for area residents who can get lower-cost dental care through the program, Shatkin said.

“The patients won’t have to take the summer off, so there will be no break in care for patients, and we will be keeping the students engaged year-round as well,” he said.

Shatkin has entered a lease-to-own agreement with Phillips Brothers that will allow him to buy the building at some point in the future, he said. For now, the building supply business is doing more custom ordering and less warehousing, so there’s room to construct the new college space in about 15,000 square feet of the 39,000-square-foot building.