Daemen joins movement from college to university

Daemen College in Amherst became Daemen University on Thursday – the latest Buffalo Niagara institution to take advantage of a new state definition of what qualifies as a university.

The new definition has started an trend toward small, private colleges seeking university designation to boost their reputations and enrollment.

Newly christened Daemen University announced Thursday it had received approval from the New York State Education Department’s Board of Regents to change its name this week and did so immediately.

Achieving university status will support Daemen’s recruitment of international students, as universities are perceived as more prestigious than colleges in many countries, school officials said.

“The state’s revision of what makes a university helps level the playing field and promote fair competition,” said Daemen Provost Michael Brogan. “For many years, New York state colleges competed against universities from other states that benefited from different naming rules – not only for students, but for faculty and federal research funding.”

