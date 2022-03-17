 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daemen joins movement from college to university
0 comments
top story

Daemen joins movement from college to university

Support this work for $1 a month
Daemen College
Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Daemen College in Amherst became Daemen University on Thursday – the latest Buffalo Niagara institution to take advantage of a new state definition of what qualifies as a university.

The new definition has started an trend toward small, private colleges seeking university designation to boost their reputations and enrollment.

Newly christened Daemen University announced Thursday it had received approval from the New York State Education Department’s Board of Regents to change its name this week and did so immediately.

Achieving university status will support Daemen’s recruitment of international students, as universities are perceived as more prestigious than colleges in many countries, school officials said.

“The state’s revision of what makes a university helps level the playing field and promote fair competition,” said Daemen Provost Michael Brogan. “For many years, New York state colleges competed against universities from other states that benefited from different naming rules – not only for students, but for faculty and federal research funding.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Prior to its revision in January, New York was the only U.S. state requiring academic doctoral-level programs to be a university, among other vague requirements.

Within days of the change, Daemen submitted its application to the Board of Regents and is among the first to gain the new designation, said Daemen President Gary Olson.

[Related: See New York’s new definition of “university” here.]

D’Youville College also applied early and got approval to become D’Youville University on Feb. 18, as did the former Utica College, now Utica University, near Syracuse. Medaille College recently announced it is also pursuing the university designation.

Daemen was established in 1947 as Rosary Hill College by the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity. Now a multi-campus university with a branch in Brooklyn, Daemen offers 57 baccalaureate, 31 masters and four doctoral programs in the health sciences, liberal arts and other disciplines. It enrolls 2,600-plus students each year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Restaurants ready to face challenge of feeding the masses at NCAA Tournament

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Higher Education Reporter

I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News