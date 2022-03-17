Daemen joins movement from college to university

Daemen College in Amherst became Daemen University on Thursday – the latest Buffalo Niagara institution to take advantage of a new state definition of what qualifies as a university.
The new definition has started an trend toward small, private colleges seeking university designation to boost their reputations and enrollment.
Newly christened Daemen University announced Thursday it had received approval from the New York State Education Department’s Board of Regents to change its name this week and did so immediately.
Achieving university status will support Daemen’s recruitment of international students, as universities are perceived as more prestigious than colleges in many countries, school officials said.
“The state’s revision of what makes a university helps level the playing field and promote fair competition,” said Daemen Provost Michael Brogan. “For many years, New York state colleges competed against universities from other states that benefited from different naming rules – not only for students, but for faculty and federal research funding.”
Prior to its revision in January, New York was the only U.S. state requiring academic doctoral-level programs to be a university, among other vague requirements.
Within days of the change, Daemen submitted its application to the Board of Regents and is among the first to gain the new designation, said Daemen President Gary Olson.
D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo said the new status marked the institution’s expanded focus on advanced studies, research and applied scholarship and will help in attracting future students.
[Related: See New York’s new definition of “university” here.]
D’Youville College also applied early and got approval to become D’Youville University on Feb. 18, as did the former Utica College, now Utica University, near Syracuse. Medaille College recently announced it is also pursuing the university designation.
Daemen was established in 1947 as Rosary Hill College by the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity. Now a multi-campus university with a branch in Brooklyn, Daemen offers 57 baccalaureate, 31 masters and four doctoral programs in the health sciences, liberal arts and other disciplines. It enrolls 2,600-plus students each year.