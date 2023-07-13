D’Youville, Beacon to address new regulations for substance abuse counselors

D’Youville University is launching a program in the fall to certify alcohol and substance abuse counselors in light of new state requirements for counselors and an ongoing shortage of behavioral health workers.

The State Office of Addiction Services and Support recently upped the requirements for Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselors to include a minimum of a bachelor's degree in a human services field.

It also mandates the completion of 350 hours of educational requirements to work independently with clients on their addictions and any co-occurring mental health diagnoses.

The new regulations mean some substance abuse counselors will be required to obtain CASAC certification and/or further education to continue in their current positions. D'Youville says it is the first educational institution in the state to address the new requirements.

“The need to train and develop a skilled workforce to holistically address patient needs is essential,” said Tim Arent, D’Youville University clinical assistant professor of psychology and program director. “We are trying to develop better trained counselors, better educated counselors that can focus on alcohol use and, also, the depression that may be driving it.”

Behavioral health providers have already been experiencing a shortage of counselors since the Covid-19 pandemic, which led some to leave the field due to burnout at a time when substance abuse increased. The American Psychological Association estimated that 13% of Americans started to use or increased their use of alcohol, opioids or other drugs due to stress during the pandemic.

D'Youville is partnering with the Beacon Center for outpatient behavioral health treatment to help train counselors and provide a “springboard” for employment, Beacon Center CEO Jacqueline West said.

D’Youville will offer the program online to support professionals already in the field and get more counselors into the workforce at a faster pace.

“D’Youville’s unique combination of CASAC advanced coursework and clinical training hours will ensure students are workplace ready and meet current state guidelines,” Arent said.

West said the program will also include internships at the Beacon Center to give new counselors clinical experience.

“They'll learn how to actually deliver services,” she said. “They'll learn how to conduct individual sessions, group sessions, and how to do evaluations."

Arent said the CASAC pathway will benefit not only the counselors, but also treatment providers and recipients “by allowing current and future substance use professionals the opportunity for a more well-rounded education addressing both substance use and mental health concerns."

For information about D’Youville’s CASAC program, email Admissions at online@dyc.edu or call (716) 829-8225.

Trocaire offers foster care student scholarships

Trocaire College has received $88,000 through the state’s Foster Youth College Success Initiative program to help 10 eligible foster care students offset the cost of attending college there.

The college is recruiting students who spent time in foster care at any time after their 13th birthday or who are eligible orphans as potential recipients of FYCSI aid for the 2023-24 academic year. Students will be asked to submit a consent form to determine their eligibility by September 2023.

The program was established to provide college-related funding such as tuition and housing for students who spent time in foster care, said Kathleen Saunders, vice president of enrollment and student affairs at Trocaire.

“By lessening the financial burden, students are able to focus more on their academics to successfully complete their chosen program and begin on their new career path,” she said.

In August 2022, Trocaire students whose financial aid forms indicated they might have been in foster care were asked to submit a consent form to determine eligibility for the state grants. Ten Trocaire students – whose average age was 34 – were eligible for the grant. The students are pursuing degrees in nursing and certificates in practical nursing, with three graduating this year, Saunders said.

One of the recipients, Rachel Rose, will graduate from Trocaire’s registered nursing program next year.

“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, and have dedicated myself to pursuing that career, but not working a full-time job to allow time for classes and studying has an impact,” she said. “I never thought anything positive would come from being in foster care, but receiving this funding has helped in both taking care of my daughter and her schooling and paying for my own studies.”

For more information on Trocaire’s program offerings, visit trocaire.edu.

