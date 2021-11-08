CWA members ratify contracts; Mercy Hospital workers to return Wednesday

About 2,500 union workers at Catholic Health System have ratified new four-year contract agreements, officially ending one of the most significant labor disputes in recent Western New York history and opening the door for about 2,000 of those employees to return to Mercy Hospital this week.
Just after 9 p.m. Monday, the Communications Workers of America said Local 1133 and Local 1168 members voted to approve the deal by a wide margin: 94% voted "yes," while the remaining 6% voted "no."
With the contracts ratified, the 2,000 workers who were on strike for 35 days before a tentative agreement was reached late Thursday will start returning to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo on Wednesday.
"The agreement we've reached with Catholic Health, now overwhelmingly ratified by our members, is going to allow Catholic Health to attract and retain the staff they need, provide the good wages and benefits our health care heroes deserve and usher in a new level of care and safety for patients," CWA Area Director Debora Hayes said in a statement.
The health system also will immediately resume payment and administration of their health benefits. On Nov. 1, Catholic Health had cut the health insurance of the striking workers as the dispute entered its second month but committed to restoring those benefits once a deal was ratified by union members.
The tentative agreement the CWA and Catholic Health reached last week, which immediately suspended the picket lines at Mercy, was for six labor contracts covering registered nurses and service, technical and clerical staff across Mercy Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters of Charity, St. Joseph Campus. Each hospital and bargaining unit voted to ratify its own contract at various times Saturday through Monday.
With the deals ratified by workers, attention now turns, in the short term, to ramping up services at Mercy Hospital and, in the long term, repairing a relationship between management and workers that was bruised during a lengthy strike.
During the strike, Mercy Hospital suspended inpatient elective surgeries, a huge moneymaker for hospitals, and temporarily diverted Emergency Department patients to alternate facilities, putting more strain on the region's other health care institutions, particularly Buffalo General Medical Center and Erie County Medical Center. It also suspended labor and delivery services, though it continued to offer those services at Sisters of Charity Hospital's Main Street campus and Mount St. Mary's in Lewiston.
To keep Mercy Hospital operating, albeit at about one-third of its normal patient volume, Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan confirmed the health system doled out "tens of millions of dollars" to a Michigan staffing firm for replacement workers – some of whom cost as much as $150 an hour.
With the contracts now ratified, Catholic Health said several services at Mercy Hospital will resume during the day shift Wednesday, including full emergency services; labor and delivery services; cardiac and stroke services; off-site primary care and outpatient services at the Mercy Diagnostic & Treatment Center in West Seneca, Mercy Diagnostic Center in East Aurora, Mercy Comprehensive Care Center in Buffalo and Women’s Health Center in Buffalo.
In addition, emergent and urgent surgical cases will continue to be performed as needed, while inpatient and outpatient elective surgeries are expected to resume soon, Catholic Health said.
The contract agreements workers ratified, which are retroactive to July 1, include wage increases each year, while health care cost-sharing for current employees remained the same.
The big highlight, however, is the deal includes specific staffing ratios, a win for union workers who had made staffing their No. 1 priority in talks with Catholic Health amid an exhaustive pandemic that had increased their workload and worsened a health care staffing crunch.
The agreement union members will vote on this weekend is one that many health care officials in Western New York see as a significant deal that will shape future labor talks at other hospitals.
In medical-surgical areas, for instance, the deal calls for a ratio of one nurse for every four patients during the day and one nurse for every five patients at night. The contract also has specific ratios for ancillary staff, such as nurse's aides and immediate treatment assistants.
Catholic Health also has committed to hiring for more than 250 positions, which the health system believes will bolster its support staff and allow more registered nurses to work at the top of their licenses.
With the strike over, contracts ratified and a plan to restore services at Mercy Hospital in place, the next major undertaking becomes bringing the two sides back together after a dispute that had its bitter moments.
“It’s a new day for Mercy Hospital as we prepare to welcome back our associates, and for Catholic Health as we refocus our energies on providing the highest quality care and service to the people of Western New York,” Sullivan said in a statement Monday night. “Our collective healing process will take time, but I am confident in the ability of our leadership team and associates to work and heal together, and know we will emerge even stronger than before.”
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.