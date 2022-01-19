Curci to lead Tops Markets' parent company

Frank Curci will take over as CEO of the parent company of the merged Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32, marking an about-face in the supermarket chain's leadership plans.

Curci was chairman and CEO of Amherst-based Tops until the two grocery chains completed their merger in November.

At the time of that merger, it was announced that Curci would have a seat on the board of the new parent company, Northeast Grocery, and would serve as a consultant during the transition. Scott Grimmett, who was president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32, became the CEO of Northeast Grocery.

But now, three months after the merger was completed, Grimmett is retiring, effective in February, and Curci was named to replace him as CEO.

Northeast Grocery said Wednesday that Grimmett recently informed the board that "he felt this was the right time for him to retire to spend more time with his family in Arizona and turn over leadership of the company."