Curci to lead Tops Markets' parent company

Frank Curci will take over as CEO of the parent company of the merged Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32, marking an about-face in the supermarket chain's leadership plans.
Curci was chairman and CEO of Amherst-based Tops until the two grocery chains completed their merger in November.
At the time of that merger, it was announced that Curci would have a seat on the board of the new parent company, Northeast Grocery, and would serve as a consultant during the transition. Scott Grimmett, who was president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32, became the CEO of Northeast Grocery.
But now, three months after the merger was completed, Grimmett is retiring, effective in February, and Curci was named to replace him as CEO.
Northeast Grocery said Wednesday that Grimmett recently informed the board that "he felt this was the right time for him to retire to spend more time with his family in Arizona and turn over leadership of the company."
“We have been extraordinarily fortunate to have Scott Grimmett lead us through the merger process and develop the strategies and plans to move the company forward,” said Jerry Golub, co-chair of Northeast Grocery's board.
Grimmett has a seat on Northeast Grocery's board. The board will decide at a future date whether he will retain that seat following his retirement as CEO, said Mona Golub, a spokeswoman for Northeast Grocery.
Northeast Grocery said it will remain headquartered in Schenectady, and that Curci will work from those offices. But Curci's appointment places someone with strong Western New York connections in a top leadership role at the company.
Curci served as Tops' CEO from 2000 to 2003, and again from 2007 until the merger was completed last fall. He is also chairman of Kaleida Health's board of directors.
“I’m excited about the future of this company and implementing the plans Scott and I have put in place,” Curci said. “With our now-combined footprint of nearly 300 stores, we are better positioned to leverage increased value for customers, advance shared opportunities for innovation, and fortify the depth of our expanded workforce, community and trade partnerships, making us stronger and more competitive.”
While under a single parent company, Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32 have continued to be managed locally, by their respective leaders and under their own brand names. John Persons, who had been Tops' president and chief operating officer before the merger, oversees Tops' business under the merged company.