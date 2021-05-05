Cuomo will allow bigger weddings this month. What will it take to scale up fast?

Big weddings are on their way back.
Now the question is how quickly couples will be able to make changes they need to make to go bigger, and whether the venues they have selected will be able to accommodate them.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday outlined new rules for event capacity that will take effect this month. It puts an end to most reduced capacity restrictions, allowing businesses to use their available space as long as they are able to maintain six feet of social distance among guests. If guests provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination, the six-foot rule is lifted.
Starting Monday, outdoor social gatherings can have as many 500 people, and starting May 19, indoor social gatherings may have as many as 250 people. As for residential gatherings, the indoor limit will increase to 50 people – provided there is enough room for six feet of social distance.
The restrictions and frequent rule changes caused many brides and grooms to postpone weddings or hold small backyard ceremonies instead. Now, couples who didn't want to limit their guest lists or restrict dancing have more freedom.
The state will keep a 6-foot social distancing requirement, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and capacity limits must incorporate that rule, the governor said.
But is it too late?
Liza Pane, co-owner and event planner at The Grapevine Banquets, says no.
She has spent the past year planning for just this moment.
"This is the best news I could have gotten," she said. "The day that it changes, we're prepared to scale right up."
The Grapevine's banquet spaces are large enough to accommodate the indoor capacity limit of 250 people while leaving enough room for six feet of social distance. Clients who want parties without social distancing can work with a company Pane found that will take care of vaccination paperwork and all the steps necessary to host that kind of event.
She even has openings for couples who have not yet booked receptions and said she has the resources to make those last-minute events happen.
Pane stayed in close contact with all of her clients and employees to make sure everyone would be ready for bigger weddings when they got the OK.
Some staff has stayed on throughout the pandemic to work at the Grapevine Restaurant. Others have assured Pane they will return as soon as they're needed. About 90% percent of her former workforce will be ready to go on day one, she said.
Throughout the pandemic, Pane had suggested that brides and grooms have contingency plans that would allow them to react quickly if rules were to change.
"Based on everything that's happened the last year, it's not like you have three months to plan," she said. "You get the new guidelines and you go into action."
As more New Yorkers are vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday announced an easing of rules that were put in place to slow the spread of the virus.
Syrie Roman, founder of event planning company Social Maven, has gotten used to turning on a dime.
"I was joking that every time Cuomo changes something, it ruins my life for three days," she said.
As soon as the governor announced the rule changes, Roman began sending emails, updating social media and recording videos to get the word out to clients.
"I need to give the information out to my clients because if I wait until they ask for it, it will be even more time consuming," she said.
Since the pandemic started, Roman has worked with her wedding clients to come up with a variety of plans that would fit the most likely scenarios, should the state ease or tighten restrictions.
"I've said from the beginning, 'Make three guest lists. Make your ideal list of guests, make your 100- or 150-person list and make your 50-person list, because you don't know what it's going to be,' " she said.
She advised clients to order enough invitations for everyone they wanted to invite so they could send out a smaller initial batch, followed by additional invitations if capacity were to open up.
So far, that has come in handy. One client whose wedding is slated for July had originally wanted to invite 150 people, but was restricted to 100 guests per the state's rules.
"So when the announcement was made, she was like, 'Oh, perfect. This weekend, I'll send another 50 out for my secondary guest list,' " Roman said.
Roman is glad for the provision that allows fully vaccinated parties to celebrate in closer quarters.
"We don't necessarily need to have that separation of tables, which means that they might actually be able to fit the 250 that they were wanting," she said. "Otherwise, in some venues, it wouldn't be able to happen because of space limitations."
Though restaurants are facing a staffing crisis, banquet halls and catering venues have not experienced the same problems, Roman said. That is partly because events are a weekend gig for many banquet workers, who have full-time jobs and flexible weekends. Workers in that situation didn't necessarily have to leave their careers in order to find something different when weddings and other large events were on hold.
Still, the latest round of rule changes hasn't been enough for some couples. As long as there are masks required in New York, Roman said, some of them do not want to get married here. In the past three weeks, Roman has fielded three cancellations from clients who have decided to hold their weddings out of state.
"Masks are a very polarizing subject. If you're in a situation where half of your family is completely against masks, what do you do?" she said. "We have been very, very, very clear that we are going to follow every mandate, so some are making the choice of going somewhere more lenient, and that's totally fine."