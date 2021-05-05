Cuomo will allow bigger weddings this month. What will it take to scale up fast?

So far, that has come in handy. One client whose wedding is slated for July had originally wanted to invite 150 people, but was restricted to 100 guests per the state's rules.

"So when the announcement was made, she was like, 'Oh, perfect. This weekend, I'll send another 50 out for my secondary guest list,' " Roman said.

Roman is glad for the provision that allows fully vaccinated parties to celebrate in closer quarters.

"We don't necessarily need to have that separation of tables, which means that they might actually be able to fit the 250 that they were wanting," she said. "Otherwise, in some venues, it wouldn't be able to happen because of space limitations."

Though restaurants are facing a staffing crisis, banquet halls and catering venues have not experienced the same problems, Roman said. That is partly because events are a weekend gig for many banquet workers, who have full-time jobs and flexible weekends. Workers in that situation didn't necessarily have to leave their careers in order to find something different when weddings and other large events were on hold.