Cuomo mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers

Hospice Buffalo last week launched its own vaccine mandate in two phases, with unvaccinated staff needing to be tested for Covid-19 twice a week starting immediately.

A second phase, requiring all employees to be vaccinated, will take effect once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine. The only exceptions to that requirement will be if an employee obtains an approved medical or religious exemption.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center last week said it would mandate in three to four weeks that its employees be vaccinated against Covid-19, or else be subjected to regular testing.