In one of the biggest economic development projects to hit Chautauqua County in years, engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. plans to invest $452 million to upgrade its massive Jamestown Engine Plant so it can produce new engine block platforms that can handle diesel, hydrogen or both.

The Columbus, Ind.-based company, which makes about one-third of the nation's heavy-duty truck engines, wants to renovate part of its facility while bringing in new machinery and equipment that will allow it to manufacture the modern and cleaner engines.

That will keep the plant competitive with rival companies and even within Cummins' network, while ensuring the company can meet global emission standard regulations, as more attention is being focused globally on reducing pollution and protecting the environment.

The investment also will enable the company to retain its workforce of 1,280 employees, while adding 90 more production jobs over the next three years.

Cummins is the largest private employer in Chautauqua County.

"The investments are required in order to make the plant financially viable and cost-competitive compared to other Cummins locations globally," the company wrote in an application to the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, in which it seeks $3 million in sales tax breaks over three years for the project.

Cummins spokeswoman Lauren Daniel said the investment is part of the company’s zero-emissions strategy – dubbed “Destination Zero” and its “next-generation engine portfolio,” but would not provide additional specifics.

She said that the company is “still in negotiations with stakeholders” about other details – including other "potential grants and incentives" from the CCIDA and others – and would have “some other big announcements coming out in May.”

“It’s just looking at our Jamestown Engine Plant as a critical piece of our long-term strategy, and we’re still evaluating additional investment opportunities,” she said. “This is just one step in the process.”

Mark Geise, deputy county executive for economic development and CEO of the CCIDA, said the proposed investment would be the biggest single project in the county since the state spent $200 million to build a 409,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Dunkirk for Buffalo-based biopharmaceutical company Athenex, as part of a planned $1.52 billion investment over 10 years.

That facility has now been taken over by ImmunityBio Inc. of California, but it's still uncertain if it will reach its full potential of employment or spending. Except for the tax breaks, the Cummins' project is privately funded.

"It's huge," Geise said. "They were in competition with the other plants, and they won out. It's a big vote of confidence in this plant and our workforce."

Geise said the goal is to make one engine block that can service three fuel platforms – diesel, hydrogen or hybrid.

"They've been making their engines more and more efficient, so I'm sure this takes it that much further in terms of gas mileage, but they're always making strides in that arena," he said.

According to the application, Cummins will renovate a 120,000-square-foot portion of its 998,000-square-foot complex, located at 4720 Baker St. in the Town of Busti, and will acquire new cylinder block, camshaft machining and engine assembly and testing equipment. It will also build out additional infrastructure, including upgraded electrical substations and new building siding insulation to make the facility more energy-efficient.

The publicly held company expects to spend $33 million on the renovation and $419.1 million on the equipment and machinery, with the entire project funded through private loans. About half of the foundation work is already completed, and the company hopes to be able to start manufacturing production of the new engine blocks in 2024.

Cummins employs 1,036 production workers, 155 professional staff and 89 administrative employees, but expects to add 90 manufacturing jobs, paying an average annual salary of $49,600.

The CCIDA held a public hearing on Monday, and the board will get its first look at the project on Tuesday.