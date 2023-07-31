Cummins Inc. was awarded 450 kilowatts of low-cost power by the New York Power Authority, to support the engine manufacturer's $452 million investment in its Chautauqua County plant.
The expansion of Cummins' Lakewood complex is expected to create 90 jobs and support an additional 1,280 jobs.
The Power Authority's board also approved 410-kilowatt low-cost power allocation to Father Sam's Bakery, a wholesale producer specializing in flour tortilla and flatbread products. Father Sam's is undergoing an $8.6 million expansion that is expected to create 12 jobs.