Amherst-based information technology company Computer Task Group is being acquired by a larger IT company in Europe.

Under an agreement announced Wednesday, Cegeka Groep will acquire CTG for $10.50 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a deal value of about $170 million.

The purchase price is a 31% premium over the $8 closing price of CTG's stock on Tuesday. CTG's stock has largely stagnated over the past nine years, trading in a narrow range of as little as $4 a share and a peak of more than $11 in April 2021, which was the last time the shares traded above $10.

The boards of directors of both companies have approved the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions. The deal is expected to close "later in 2023," at which point CTG will become a privately held company under Cegeka, the companies said.

In a statement, CTG President and CEO Filip Gydé – appointed to those roles in 2019 – said the transaction is a "testament to the significant efforts" the company has taken to become a "pure-play digital IT solutions provider."

"In Cegeka, we are pleased to have found a partner that will enable us to accelerate this important work," Gydé said. "We are confident that joining with Cegeka is in the best interest of our employees, will continue to drive the high-value services and solutions our customers have come to expect, and will deliver immediate value to our shareholders."

The news release did not address how the acquisition will affect CTG's local employment and presence. In an email, Chief Marketing Officer Amanda LeBlanc declined to disclose CTG's current Western New York employee count, how much space it leases in Amherst and how the acquisition by Cegeka could affect the company's local operations.

"Due to CTG's status as a publicly listed entity, we must comply with all legal procedures and requirements leading to the transaction's closing, including exercising discretion in sharing additional details related to the acquisition at this stage," LeBlanc said.

CTG has a total worldwide employee headcount, when including subcontractors, of about 3,200, including 1,800 in North America, South America and India and the rest in Europe, according to its most recent annual report. As of a few years ago, news reports indicated CTG still had more than 200 employees in Western New York.

The deal is the second this year that would result in one of the Buffalo Niagara region's small group of publicly traded companies being acquired. Self storage firm Life Storage was acquired last month by its larger competitor, ExtraSpace Storage, in a deal that is expected to lead to the loss of 150 local jobs.

About 86% of CTG's worldwide employees are IT professionals, while the remaining 14% are those who work in sales, recruiting, delivery, administrative and support positions.

The company now has its corporate headquarters in a suite in a corporate park in Amherst, after it sold its prior headquarters – the 48,000-square-foot Knox Mansion building at 800 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo – in 2020 for about $2.5 million to personal injury lawyer Ross Cellino.

Ross Cellino bought Knox Mansion for new firm's offices “The Knox Mansion is more than just a building,” Cellino said in a statement. “It’s a part of Buffalo’s unique social and cultural history."

CTG, which had put the Knox Mansion on the market multiple times before making a deal, had been headquartered in that building since 1978.

CTG, founded in 1966 by David Baer and Randy Marks, went public in 1969, undergoing a period of brand office expansion throughout North America in the 1970s and early 1980s. By the mid-1980s and early 1990s, CTG had expanded its operations into Europe.

In recent years, CTG had been made several transactions of its own: buying Belgium-based health care consulting firm etrinity in 2013; expanding to Paris with the acquisition of Soft Co. in 2018; acquiring Luxembourg-based Tech-IT in early 2019; buying in 2020 StarDust, with operations in Marseille, France, and Montreal, Canada; and then last year acquiring Eleviant Tech in Dallas.

In February 2021, CTG announced an updated brand and tagline, reflecting its increased investment and focus on "digital transformation solutions." Today, it provides those solutions to a client base that spans several industries, including health care, finance, energy, manufacturing and government.

The company recorded $325 million in revenue for 2022.

On Wednesday, CTG reported second-quarter revenue of $74.6 million, a drop of $82.8 million in the comparable quarter a year ago. Its net loss in the quarter was $130,000, compared with net income of $2 million a year earlier.