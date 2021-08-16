 Skip to main content
Crystal Beach has gone 17 months without Americans. It wasn't as hard as you might think.
top story

Crystal Beach has gone 17 months without Americans. It wasn't as hard as you might think.

Friendly reception

Robin Bannerman, whose lists "Manageress" as her title on her business card, behind the counter of Crystal Ball Cafe in Crystal Beach, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. 

 Derek Gee

Before Covid, Americans shopping for groceries and other essentials made up at least half the customers at Red Apple on Rebstock Road in the Crystal Beach community of Fort Erie, Ont.

But since the border closed 17 months ago, the store previously known as the Bargain Shop has managed to do brisk business without them.

Longtime worker Joy Hatcher noted that Bay Beach had been filled to its 2,000-person capacity over the weekend, even before the border opened Monday. Beachgoers were waiting outside to get in, she said.

"I don't think they're gonna come over for day trips, right? It's a big process," Hatcher said, referring to the many regulations for nonessential, cross-border travelers. "But I know they're coming back to their cottages and I think they're going to spend time."

Red Apple didn't decrease its usual inventory to adjust for absent American customers and still sold out of the summer items American shoppers typically buy most: Citronella candles, bug spray, suntan lotion – even $650 paddleboards.

Business has been busy

Keith McTague, who owns Planks Canada with his wife who hand-makes many of the items they sell, tends to their Crystal Beach shop on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

To hear Crystal Beach shopkeepers tell it, they've been doing OK without us.

During normal times, roughly 30,000 seasonal American residents fill the 20-mile beachfront stretch from Fort Erie to Wainfleet in summer, according to The Toronto Star. One such community with a large summer residential population is Crystal Beach.

Canadian tourists have helped fill in for the missing Americans. Just as cooped-up Americans traveled close to home during lulls in the pandemic, so did Canadians. That meant an influx of consumers from Toronto and other portions of Canada that weren't too far away.

"I think it's an opportunity for Ontarians and Quebecers to explore their own backyard," said Robin Bannerman, manager of the Crystal Ball Cafe on Erie Road.

Back to the beach

James O'Brien of East Aurora arrives at his cottage in Fort Erie, Ont., for the first time in almost two years on Tuesday.

In 2019, more than 2 million Americans crossed the Peace Bridge into Ontario, according to numbers from the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority. Overall cross-border traffic into Canada was the highest it has been since the Great Recession in 2007, according to Statistics Canada. In June, worried that a summer without border traffic would have a devastating impact on businesses, groups including the Retail Council of Canada and the National Retail Federation published a joint statement beseeching both countries' leaders to open the borders to fully vaccinated people; saying the closures would stifle economic growth.

Tourism and retail did suffer, especially during the thick of the pandemic, when Canadian retailers faced government-mandated shutdowns. Overall, Canadian domestic tourism dropped 39% in 2020, according to Statistics Canada. And the true impact is hard to measure because of Covid declines.

Catching up

Rosie O'Brien of Buffalo pauses after cleaning out the fridge in her cottage in Fort Erie, Ont., on Tuesday shortly after arriving for the first time in almost two years, Aug. 10, 2021. 

But merchants say renewed support for local business, a boom in domestic development and daytripping Canadians softened the blow of Americans' absence.

Clearly, anecdotes don't tell the whole story. Still, it doesn't mean Crystal Beach doesn't have its own particular set of circumstances apart from the rest of the country. 

Ready to relax

Rosie O'Brien of Buffalo sets up the furniture on the front porch of her cottage in Fort Erie, Ont., on Tuesday shortly after arriving for the first time in almost two years.

Two of the first seasonal residents to return Tuesday were Rosie O'Brien of Buffalo and her father James O'Brien of East Aurora. They've made significant and expensive renovations to their summer cottage since they bought it in 2000. Upon arrival, they quickly got busy making up for the nearly two years they weren't able to maintain the property: Tending to overgrown shrubbery, cleaning porch furniture and opening the windows to let in fresh air. Rosie got to work emptying the fridge of all the food that had expired while they were stuck on the other side of the border and would have to restock – just the tiniest of glimpses into the ways Americans spend money across the border.

Other Crystal Beach businesses, like the Crystal Ball Cafe, pivoted just like their American counterparts. Since the cafe has a takeout window, it wasn't forced to close during the pandemic like other restaurants. In fact, Bannerman said, business has grown. Three months ago, it leased space to another business that makes the kind of food not offered by the cafe, such as smoothies and gluten-free options.

"It's just been about adapting and catering to this market," Bannerman said.

The region has seen explosive growth in recent years as the Greater Toronto Area has expanded further south and Toronto-area residents have discovered and invested in the waterfront locale. 

"With the real estate boom and everything and a few Americans kind of cashing in, it's really balanced out the area from what was notoriously quiet in the winter to kind of a year-round, to-and-from kind of thing," said Keith McTague, co-owner of sustainable apparel and home store Planks Canada on Derby Road. 

Newly built waterfront properties can go for $2.5 million dollars and landlocked vacant lots for $250,000. It's a stark change from the years when middle-class Western New Yorkers staked their claim to modest cottages in the region.

Support local everything

Lea Weaver, manager of the Beach Market in Crystal Beach, tends to her shop between customers on Tuesday.

The steady stream of Canadians has helped Planks slowly rebuild its sales, but it's a far cry from the record year before the pandemic that brought American tourists from as far as Texas.

"It's nothing like it was in 2019. It was a zoo," McTague said. "There were people outside, you were swimming in people everywhere you looked."

The pandemic brought renewed support for local merchants as they reflected on supply chain disruptions that rattled the world, merchants said.

But, as they said, it doesn't mean Crystal Beach shops don't need and appreciate American shoppers. 

"We're all excited," said Lea Weaver, manager of the Beach Market on Derby Road.

Welcome back

A handwritten addition to the specials board at South Coast Cookhouse in Crystal Beach reads "Welcome back to our American friends".

Among the yard signs in the neighborhood urging consumers to shop local, merchants also embrace the return of Americans, such as the "Welcome back" sign at South Coast Cookhouse.

"Everybody needs the business," Weaver said. "It's been a crazy year and a half so, the more the merrier. I'm hoping they come."

