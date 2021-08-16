Crystal Beach has gone 17 months without Americans. It wasn't as hard as you might think.

Two of the first seasonal residents to return Tuesday were Rosie O'Brien of Buffalo and her father James O'Brien of East Aurora. They've made significant and expensive renovations to their summer cottage since they bought it in 2000. Upon arrival, they quickly got busy making up for the nearly two years they weren't able to maintain the property: Tending to overgrown shrubbery, cleaning porch furniture and opening the windows to let in fresh air. Rosie got to work emptying the fridge of all the food that had expired while they were stuck on the other side of the border and would have to restock – just the tiniest of glimpses into the ways Americans spend money across the border.