Crosby to retire from KeyBank board
Gary Crosby

Gary Crosby will retire from KeyBank's board of directors in May.

 News file photo

The former CEO of First Niagara Bank is retiring from KeyBank's board.

Gary Crosby will leave Key's board when his term expires at the bank's annual meeting on May 13, according to a regulatory filing by Key.

Crosby and two other First Niagara directors, Austin Adams and Carlton Highsmith, joined Key's board in 2016 after Cleveland-based Key acquired First Niagara. Adams retired from the board in 2018, and Highsmith is up for election to another term this year.

Another Key director from Buffalo, Rich Products executive William Gisel Jr., retired from Key's board last year.

Matt Glynn

