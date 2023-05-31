Fifteen years after state lawmakers designated the area around four historic Black cultural institutions as part of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, a new headquarters and visitor center for the district formally opened on Wednesday, giving local residents and visitors a central place to learn more about the history and impact of the Black community on Buffalo and Western New York.

The Heritage Corridor Commission is based at 136 Broadway, in the three-story former Elsinghorst Bros. Building between Elm Street and Michigan Avenue.

That's across the street from the Colored Musicians Club and the WUFO Black History Collective – two of the corridor's anchor institutions – and around the corner from the Michigan Street Baptist Church and J. Edward Nash House Museum.

The headquarters will take up part of a 20,433-square-foot building that contains two storefronts, three upstairs apartments and a parking lot next door. It will include offices and workspace for Commission staff, as well as a visitors center, public bathrooms and a small pop-up gift shop. And it will feature a new mural highlighting Black history, which is being commissioned for the east side wall facing Michigan Avenue.

“There’s more to come," said Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, chair of the Heritage Corridor Commission board. "We ask the community to watch the growth as we continue to develop a heritage experience for Buffalo residents and national visitors.”

The upstairs apartments and a commercial tenant will remain, generating rental revenue to support the building and the commission's operations. Meanwhile, the parking lot will not only serve the headquarters but also enable the commission or the anchor institutions to host events and activities, or even programs such as a weekly farmers' market, food trucks, small concerts or fundraisers.

“The new visitors center and headquarters provides a convenient, comprehensive gateway for guests and residents to experience the wide variety of sites and activities in the African American Heritage Corridor,” said Empire State Development CEO Hope Knight.

Created in 2007 through special legislation introduced by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, the Heritage Corridor is designed to tell the 185-year-old story of a neighborhood that was central to the Black community in Buffalo. Its institutions highlight Black history in Buffalo, from the Underground Railroad and abolitionist movement to the civil rights movement and an earlier renaissance of culture, art and music.

“Buffalo has fought hard to hold on to and preserve its Black historical sites," said Terry Alford, executive director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission. "Walking in the steps of those who traveled the Underground Railroad, rallied for freedom in the African American churches, and played their hearts out at the Colored Musicians Club is an experience that is critical to telling the full story of Buffalo.”

It's also a driver of cultural tourism and economic development, officials noted. The neighborhood is recognized for its historic impact, and routinely draws tourists, scholars, artists, writers and performers.

"Buffalo is blessed with rich African American heritage," said Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown. "And we also know that cultural tourism is economic development. It helps to produce jobs. It helps to fill hotel rooms. It brings people into our community to spend money."

But until now, the corridor and commission lacked a central address to call home and to serve as a focal or starting point for visitors – which became an objective of the corridor's strategic plan that was written in 2022. The commission was previously in leased quarters at 111 Genesee St.

Commission officials spent about a year and a half looking at various possible sites to build a new headquarters before Alford realized that the Elsinghorst complex – which he had been showing to developers to get them to buy and reuse – would fit the bill.

New York State provided a $2.3 million grant through the $65 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund to finance the acquisition and renovation of the property.

"Today's official opening is only the first step in our continued mission to transform the corridor back into the thriving community and neighborhood it once was. This is a marathon, not the 100-yard dash," Alford said.