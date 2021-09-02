Credit union plans expansion in West Seneca

The Western New York Federal Credit Union wants to expand its headquarters office on Union Road in West Seneca.
Western New York FCU, located at 1937 Union, wants to demolish a vacant house and build a one-story 3,000-square-foot bank building addition on its 2.3-acre property at the southeast corner of Union and Race Street. That would give the combined facility more than 15 offices and two conference rooms, in addition to the teller counter.
The project, designed by Lydon Architectural Services and Tredo Engineers, would also include a covered drive-thru teller canopy with four lanes and a paved 20-car parking lot.
The credit union is open to Erie County residents. It's operated from its current location since 2010, and now has $77.65 million in assets, with nearly 8,200 members.
Additionally:
- JSC Management Group LLC of Lyndonville is asking the town to rezone 0.79 acres of land at 1997-2003 Ridge Road from residential to commercial, to permit construction of a 2,730-square-foot Burger King restaurant next to the Orchard Ridge Medical Center. JSC is buying the lot from Jan Co Central of Cranston, R.I.
- Albert Hassan is seeking a special-use permit to convert a 1,190-square-foot concrete building with two overhead doors on 0.38 acres at 5190 Seneca St. into an auto detailing shop.
- Joseph and Nadine Biasillo of West Seneca want to redevelop a half-acre residential property at 1929 Ridge Road into a doctor's office for his chiropractic office.
Meanwhile, in Clarence:
- Life Storage plans to renovate and expand its self-storage facility at 8161 and 8176 Main St., demolishing a 7,670-square-foot, one-story storage building and some adjacent parking for vehicle or boat storage, and replacing them with a 32,760-square-foot, two-story climate-controlled building on the 5.04-acre site.
- The Richard E. McNamara Industrial Business Park at 8615 Roll Road is proposing a project to triple the size of its warehouse and light manufacturing building to add 27,000 square feet to the existing 12,000-square-foot structure in a $2.32 million project.
And in Lancaster:
- Plans call for a pair of community solar farms on a closed landfill on Gunnville Road, adjacent to the Thruway. The company behind the project, AC Power 14 LLC, wants to install one 5 mega-watt array and one 4.47-megawatt array on the 197-acre property.
- Apple Rubber Products plans to build a 5,988-square-foot office addition on the north side of its existing manufacturing facility at 204 Cemetery Road and then build a 5,848-square-foot office addition on the south side.