 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Credit union plans expansion in West Seneca
0 comments

Credit union plans expansion in West Seneca

Support this work for $1 a month

The Western New York Federal Credit Union wants to expand its headquarters office on Union Road in West Seneca.

Western New York FCU, located at 1937 Union, wants to demolish a vacant house and build a one-story 3,000-square-foot bank building addition on its 2.3-acre property at the southeast corner of Union and Race Street. That would give the combined facility more than 15 offices and two conference rooms, in addition to the teller counter.

The project, designed by Lydon Architectural Services and Tredo Engineers, would also include a covered drive-thru teller canopy with four lanes and a paved 20-car parking lot.

The credit union is open to Erie County residents. It's operated from its current location since 2010, and now has $77.65 million in assets, with nearly 8,200 members.

Additionally:

  • JSC Management Group LLC of Lyndonville is asking the town to rezone 0.79 acres of land at 1997-2003 Ridge Road from residential to commercial, to permit construction of a 2,730-square-foot Burger King restaurant next to the Orchard Ridge Medical Center. JSC is buying the lot from Jan Co Central of Cranston, R.I.
  • Albert Hassan is seeking a special-use permit to convert a 1,190-square-foot concrete building with two overhead doors on 0.38 acres at 5190 Seneca St. into an auto detailing shop.
  • Joseph and Nadine Biasillo of West Seneca want to redevelop a half-acre residential property at 1929 Ridge Road into a doctor's office for his chiropractic office.

Meanwhile, in Clarence:

  • Life Storage plans to renovate and expand its self-storage facility at 8161 and 8176 Main St., demolishing a 7,670-square-foot, one-story storage building and some adjacent parking for vehicle or boat storage, and replacing them with a 32,760-square-foot, two-story climate-controlled building on the 5.04-acre site.
  • The Richard E. McNamara Industrial Business Park at 8615 Roll Road is proposing a project to triple the size of its warehouse and light manufacturing building to add 27,000 square feet to the existing 12,000-square-foot structure in a $2.32 million project.

And in Lancaster:

  • Plans call for a pair of community solar farms on a closed landfill on Gunnville Road, adjacent to the Thruway. The company behind the project, AC Power 14 LLC, wants to install one 5 mega-watt array and one 4.47-megawatt array on the 197-acre property.
  • Apple Rubber Products plans to build a 5,988-square-foot office addition on the north side of its existing manufacturing facility at 204 Cemetery Road and then build a 5,848-square-foot office addition on the south side.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home prices post record gains

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Western New York FCU grows membership field
Business Local

Western New York FCU grows membership field

  • Updated

Western New York Federal Credit Union has received the green light to expand its membership to all of Erie County, and will increase its branch hours, as well. Until now, the credit union’s field of membership included only West Seneca and nine surrounding towns and villages. That has expanded countywide, with approval of the National Credit Union Administration. “Our credit

Warm clothing wanted for hurricane victims living in Buffalo
Local News

Warm clothing wanted for hurricane victims living in Buffalo

  • Updated

More than 400 families displaced by hurricanes in Puerto Rico have come to Western New York, and the Western New York Federal Credit Union and the West Seneca Food Pantry are collecting winter clothing for them. The following things are being collected through Dec. 31: New socks and underwear for children ages 5-14. New or gently used hats, gloves, boots,

Local News

WNY Federal Credit Union erects "Combat Wounded Designated Parking" sign

  • Updated

Western New York Federal Credit Union on Union Road in West Seneca is the latest organization to erect a “Combat Wounded Designated Parking” sign. State Assemblyman Mickey Kearns, D-Buffalo, is encouraging businesses and municipalities to sign up for a “Combat Wounded Designated Parking” sign through the Wounded Warrior Family Support organization, and become part of the “Purple Heart Parking Club”

New car wash in Tonawanda to offer seven days of free washes
Business Local

New car wash in Tonawanda to offer seven days of free washes

  • Updated

Royal Car Wash’s new location in the Town of Tonawanda will offer an unbeatable price for its first seven days of operations: free. The car wash is set to open with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Saturday. It’s at 2355 Sheridan Drive, just east of the town’s Rails to Trails between Caputi’s Sheridan Pub and a Family Dollar store.

Royal Car Wash eyed for vacant lot on Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda
Business Local

Royal Car Wash eyed for vacant lot on Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda

  • Updated

A Rochester-based developer wants to build a car wash on a long-vacant lot in the Town of Tonawanda. Daniele Family Cos. has filed plans to open a Royal Car Wash at 2375 Sheridan Drive, just east of the town’s Rails to Trails between Caputi’s Sheridan Pub and a Family Dollar store. The company has one location in Lancaster and

Royal Car Wash opens with unlimited free washes
Business Local

Royal Car Wash opens with unlimited free washes

  • Updated

Royal Car Wash, has opened it first location in Lancaster and is offering unlimited free washes until Oct. 13. The car wash is located at 6645 Transit Road, between the Cracker Barrel restaurant and Salvatore’s Grand Hotel. Royal plans to add another four locations in the Buffalo Niagara market over the next five years. The company opened its first location more than

+2
Royal Car Wash expands into Delta Sonic's turf
Business Local

Royal Car Wash expands into Delta Sonic's turf

  • Updated

Danny Daniele fondly remembers rolling through Delta Sonic car washes as a kid – him in the backseat, his parents in the front. Today, he’s driving forward with his own string of car washes that put him in direct competition with Delta Sonic in Rochester and, soon, in Buffalo. Royal Car Wash will construct its first local car wash on vacant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News