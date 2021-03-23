Coworking space comes to Seneca One tower

The newest entrant into Buffalo's shared-workspace arena is now open for business and already starting to fill up – despite the worst pandemic in over 100 years.

Serendipity Labs launched its new coworking and small-office facility on March 12, taking up the entire 29th floor of Seneca One tower in downtown Buffalo, with broad vistas of the city and Lake Erie for the new users to enjoy.

It joins other Seneca One tenants such as 43North, Odoo, Lighthouse Technology Services, Personal Computers Inc. and AML RightSource in the redeveloped complex, in what is fast becoming a popular new commercial center centered around M&T Bank Corp.'s new technology hub. But officials stressed that Serendipity is not limited to technology users.

Officials said it was the best opening that Serendipity has had for any of its 30 operations nationwide, with 15% of the offices reserved right off the bat – despite the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and continued caution among both employers and employees.

Those occupants include an accounting firm, a law firm and a customer service group that took up chunks of space, as well as the coworking "drop-ins" who come for a day.